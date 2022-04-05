Linux and "Open" Devices
-
Intel promises ‘substantial contributions’ to RISC-V growth • The Register
Here's something that would have seemed outlandish only a few years ago: to help fuel Intel's future growth, the x86 giant has vowed to do what it can to make the open-source RISC-V ISA worthy of widespread adoption.
In a presentation, an Intel representative shared some details of how the chipmaker plans to contribute to RISC-V as part of its bet that the instruction set architecture will fuel growth for its revitalized contract chip manufacturing business.
-
Project Cassini sees first hardware with congatec SMA... eeNews Europe
ARM’s Project Cassini has released its first standard hardware. congatec in Germany has developed a SMARC Computer-on-Module based on NXP i.MX8 M Plus processor, achieved ARM’s SystemReady IR certification as part of the project. Cassini aims to overcome the barriers of ARM deployments by providing a comprehensive and secure ecosystem…
-
Arm Project Cassini completed: congatec modules with NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor now Arm SystemReady IR certified
Hardware with Cassini SystemReady IR certified bootloader is validated to run unmodified ISO images of Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE and Debian operating systems, making native software installation an easily executable task.
-
congatec simplifies Arm deployments with i.MX 8M Plus | RoboticsTomorrow
-
Mixtile Blade 3 is a stackable single-board PC with RK3588 processor, support for cluster computing (crowdfunding)
The boards ship with Android 12 software, with a custom version of the Debian 11 GNU/Linux distribution pre-loaded in a container, and source code and SDKs are available for Buildroot and Yocto.
-
Marvell CXL roadmap goes all-in on composable infrastructure • The Register
Introduced in early 2019, CXL is an open interface that piggybacks on PCIe to provide a common, cache-coherent means of connecting CPUs, memory, accelerators, and other peripherals. The technology is seen by many, including Marvell, as the holy grail of composable infrastructure, as it enables memory to be disaggregated from the processor.
-
Openwashing and Linux Foundation
Android Leftovers
Stay Organized With These 7 Calendar Apps for Linux
Keep track of time and events while working on your desktop using these must-have calendar apps for Linux. Calendar apps are a necessity for keeping track of events and your to-do tasks in this hectic modern work life. These apps can help you never forget anything again. The calendar apps available for Linux have a lot of handy productivity features that will help you remember stuff, suggest important dates, and help build good habits.
Games: 3000 Games On The Steam Deck, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, 5 Best 3D Games for GNU/Linux
