Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 21st of May 2022 10:37:05 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install VirtualBox on Debian 11 (Bullseye): A Step-by-Step Guide

    This tutorial shows the easiest way to install VirtualBox on Debian 11, a general-purpose full virtualizer app for x86 hardware.

    VirtualBox is cross-platform, free, and open-source software that allows you to virtualize the x86 computing architecture. It has allowed open source enthusiasts and IT professionals to host many operating systems on a single host machine for years.

    Although VirtualBox is primarily aimed at home users, it is also commonly utilized in professional environments.

  • Install sysPass Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install sysPass password manager on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. sysPass is opensource multiuser password manager written in PHP for business and personal use. It allows a centralized and collaborative passwords management. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. Passwords are associated to accounts, and these have detailed information about it like: customer, category, notes, files, etc.

  • Install sysPass Password Manager on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install sysPass password manager on Debian 11/Debian 10. sysPass is opensource multiuser password manager written in PHP for business and personal use. It allows a centralized and collaborative passwords management. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. Passwords are associated to accounts, and these have detailed information about it like: customer, category, notes, files, etc.

  • How to install Dolphin File manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Dolphin is the file manager and an integral part of KDE. Even the Konqueror uses Dolphin in its file management. In contrast to Konqueror, Dolphin is a specialist in file management and has been specially developed with ease of use in mind.

  • Adding New Package To DTOS For System Sounds - Invidious

    This lengthy video covers how I created a new package for DTOS called 'dtos-sounds'. It is a collection of short mp3 files that can be used as system sounds for things like startup, shutdown, opening menus, etc. I can specify which sounds to use for what purpose in my XMonad config (which is also available in the latest DTOS).

  • How To Delete Apps On Chromebook?

    There are many ways to install apps on a Chromebook — using the Google Play Store, Chrome Web Store, and Linux. If you have many apps installed and want to delete some to free up space, Chrome OS also provides an easy way to remove apps. In this article, let’s look at how to delete apps on Chromebook.

  • How To Install Xrdp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xrdp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Xrdp is an open-source remote desktop protocol server that provides a graphical user interface to remote machines using RDP (Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol). Xrdp can connect to a locally created X.org session with the xorgxrdp drivers, to a VNC X11 server, and forward to another RDP server.

»

More in Tux Machines

7 Best Rufus Alternatives To Create Bootable USB In 2022

One of the first steps of trying out an operating system is installing the image of the same on a USB drive. Rufus is one of the most widely used tools to create bootable USBs, but you might not like it due to its UI or slow on your computer. Hence, in this article, let’s look at some of the best Rufus alternatives to create bootable USBs. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • Here's what's new and changed in Kodi 20 'Nexus' Alpha 1

    Yesterday, we revealed that the next big version of Kodi had hit an important milestone. Nightly builds of Kodi 20 'Nexus' have been available for months, but now there’s a much more stable release for users to download. Although it’s only a pre-release build, and therefore will likely have some bugs to watch out for, Kodi 20 'Nexus' Alpha 1's arrival will excite a lot of people. Team Kodi is very proud of this release, and highlights the following changes and new features.

  • MiTubo 1.0: playlist support, new “website” | Mardy

    Expanding a bit on the points above, the first thing worth saying is that the choice of releasing this version as “1.0” does not mean that it's more stable than the previous ones; it just means that I'm rather satisfied with the feature set, and that I believe that the program is ready for more widespread use. This is also the reason why I decided to prepare a web page for it: mardy.it/mitubo. I didn't go for a completely separate website, unlike what I previously did for Mappero Geotagger, PhotoTeleport and Imaginario (which reminds me that I haven't been working on the latter for a long time! I should try to correct this soon!), both because this way it's simpler to publish news about it (I'll continue doing that here, instead of cross-posting in two sites), and because having it in the same domain might be mutually beneficial for the SEO ranking of the blog and of MiTubo.

  • Adriaan de Groot: Blue Systems Farewell

    Calamares serves the needs of several dozen Linux distributions, large and small. I’ve been running the Calamares project for five years now, sponsored by Blue Systems who have supported the Calamares project since its beginning and through two maintainers now. After these five years, I have decided to hand in my badge and move on to different things. This means that I’m no longer paid to spend three days a week on Calamares and my involvement is going to be dialed back to incidental-volunteer-contributor. This means that maybe I’ll finally ignore Linux distro’s and sit down to make it work for FreeBSD.

  • Elevate from a normie to an elite internet user - Invidious
  • Strengthening digital infrastructure: A policy agenda for free and open source software

    While there is little debate that digital forces are playing an increasingly crucial role in the economy, there is limited understanding of the importance of the digital infrastructure that underlies this role. Much of the discussion around digital infrastructure has focused on broadband availability (which is certainly important), but the role of free and open source software (FOSS or OSS) has gone underappreciated. FOSS—software whose source code is public, is often created by decentralized volunteers, and can be freely used and modified by anyone—has come to play a vital role in the modern economy. It is baked into technology we use every day (cars, phones, websites, etc.), as well as into various aspects of critical infrastructure including our finance and energy systems.

  • Improve legibility and reduce layout shifts with x-height adjustments

    There’s more to setting the text size on your webpages than just the CSS font-size property. It only controls the size of majuscule (“uppercase”, e.g. “A”) letters, numbers, and punctuation. The size of minuscule (“lowercase”, e.g. “a”) letters is left up to the font. [...] Unfortunately, font-size-adjust is only supported in Firefox. It has been supported by this browser for over a decade already. It was implemented in Chrome for almost half a decade, but it has been left to rot behind the Experimental Web Platform features flag. It’s not implemented in Safari.

Linux and "Open" Devices

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6