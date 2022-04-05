today's howtos
-
How to Install VirtualBox on Debian 11 (Bullseye): A Step-by-Step Guide
This tutorial shows the easiest way to install VirtualBox on Debian 11, a general-purpose full virtualizer app for x86 hardware.
VirtualBox is cross-platform, free, and open-source software that allows you to virtualize the x86 computing architecture. It has allowed open source enthusiasts and IT professionals to host many operating systems on a single host machine for years.
Although VirtualBox is primarily aimed at home users, it is also commonly utilized in professional environments.
-
Install sysPass Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install sysPass password manager on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. sysPass is opensource multiuser password manager written in PHP for business and personal use. It allows a centralized and collaborative passwords management. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. Passwords are associated to accounts, and these have detailed information about it like: customer, category, notes, files, etc.
-
Install sysPass Password Manager on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install sysPass password manager on Debian 11/Debian 10. sysPass is opensource multiuser password manager written in PHP for business and personal use. It allows a centralized and collaborative passwords management. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. Passwords are associated to accounts, and these have detailed information about it like: customer, category, notes, files, etc.
-
How to install Dolphin File manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Dolphin is the file manager and an integral part of KDE. Even the Konqueror uses Dolphin in its file management. In contrast to Konqueror, Dolphin is a specialist in file management and has been specially developed with ease of use in mind.
-
Adding New Package To DTOS For System Sounds - Invidious
This lengthy video covers how I created a new package for DTOS called 'dtos-sounds'. It is a collection of short mp3 files that can be used as system sounds for things like startup, shutdown, opening menus, etc. I can specify which sounds to use for what purpose in my XMonad config (which is also available in the latest DTOS).
-
How To Delete Apps On Chromebook?
There are many ways to install apps on a Chromebook — using the Google Play Store, Chrome Web Store, and Linux. If you have many apps installed and want to delete some to free up space, Chrome OS also provides an easy way to remove apps. In this article, let’s look at how to delete apps on Chromebook.
-
How To Install Xrdp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xrdp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Xrdp is an open-source remote desktop protocol server that provides a graphical user interface to remote machines using RDP (Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol). Xrdp can connect to a locally created X.org session with the xorgxrdp drivers, to a VNC X11 server, and forward to another RDP server.
-
7 Best Rufus Alternatives To Create Bootable USB In 2022
One of the first steps of trying out an operating system is installing the image of the same on a USB drive. Rufus is one of the most widely used tools to create bootable USBs, but you might not like it due to its UI or slow on your computer. Hence, in this article, let’s look at some of the best Rufus alternatives to create bootable USBs.
