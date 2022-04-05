today's howtos
-
Getting Comfortable with Visual mode in Vim
You know Vim. It is your favorite text editor. Using Vim makes you feel at home. But, like in Home Alone, there is the basement that you have not conquered yet.
-
How to install ftp and tftp server on Fedora | FOSS Linux
FTP, SFTP, and TFTP are protocols used to transfer files over a network. It can either be a local network or over the internet. Let’s look at each protocol in detail to understand the main difference in the abbreviations.
FTP stands for File Transfer Protocol. This protocol is used to transfer files between devices on a network. For example, to transfer files between a computer and the server over the internet. In a nutshell, FTP is the language that devices use to transfer files over a TCP/IP network.
If you want to make files on your computer available to other users globally, you can upload those files to the FTP server, and the other users will connect to the server and download the files using the FTP protocol. But from this example, we see that you need to have a dedicated FTP server setup to share the files. But do you need to go all the way and configure a dedicated FTP server?
No, you can easily configure your computer as an FTP server, as we will show you in this post. Windows users can do so using the Internet Information Services Manager, while Linux users can easily install the FTP utility on their system.
-
How to Install Zoom on openSUSE
The pandemic issue has changed our lives and the way we work. Now, many companies and individuals do remote work and even meetings. These meetings are supported by necessary software such as Zoom. That’s why learning how to install Zoom on a major distribution like openSUSE is necessary, so you don’t miss a thing.
-
Install sysPass Password Manager on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install sysPass password manager on Rocky Linux. sysPass is opensource multiuser password manager written in PHP for business and personal use. It allows a centralized and collaborative passwords management. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. Passwords are associated to accounts, and these have detailed information about it like: customer, category, notes, files, etc.
-
7 Best Rufus Alternatives To Create Bootable USB In 2022
One of the first steps of trying out an operating system is installing the image of the same on a USB drive. Rufus is one of the most widely used tools to create bootable USBs, but you might not like it due to its UI or slow on your computer. Hence, in this article, let’s look at some of the best Rufus alternatives to create bootable USBs.
