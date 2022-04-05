Language Selection

Sunday 22nd of May 2022
HowTos
  • Getting Comfortable with Visual mode in Vim

    You know Vim. It is your favorite text editor. Using Vim makes you feel at home. But, like in Home Alone, there is the basement that you have not conquered yet.

  • How to install ftp and tftp server on Fedora | FOSS Linux

    FTP, SFTP, and TFTP are protocols used to transfer files over a network. It can either be a local network or over the internet. Let’s look at each protocol in detail to understand the main difference in the abbreviations.

    FTP stands for File Transfer Protocol. This protocol is used to transfer files between devices on a network. For example, to transfer files between a computer and the server over the internet. In a nutshell, FTP is the language that devices use to transfer files over a TCP/IP network.

    If you want to make files on your computer available to other users globally, you can upload those files to the FTP server, and the other users will connect to the server and download the files using the FTP protocol. But from this example, we see that you need to have a dedicated FTP server setup to share the files. But do you need to go all the way and configure a dedicated FTP server?

    No, you can easily configure your computer as an FTP server, as we will show you in this post. Windows users can do so using the Internet Information Services Manager, while Linux users can easily install the FTP utility on their system.

  • How to Install Zoom on openSUSE

    The pandemic issue has changed our lives and the way we work. Now, many companies and individuals do remote work and even meetings. These meetings are supported by necessary software such as Zoom. That’s why learning how to install Zoom on a major distribution like openSUSE is necessary, so you don’t miss a thing.

  • Install sysPass Password Manager on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install sysPass password manager on Rocky Linux. sysPass is opensource multiuser password manager written in PHP for business and personal use. It allows a centralized and collaborative passwords management. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. Passwords are associated to accounts, and these have detailed information about it like: customer, category, notes, files, etc.

  • How to Install VirtualBox on Debian 11 (Bullseye): A Step-by-Step Guide

    This tutorial shows the easiest way to install VirtualBox on Debian 11, a general-purpose full virtualizer app for x86 hardware. VirtualBox is cross-platform, free, and open-source software that allows you to virtualize the x86 computing architecture. It has allowed open source enthusiasts and IT professionals to host many operating systems on a single host machine for years. Although VirtualBox is primarily aimed at home users, it is also commonly utilized in professional environments.

  • Install sysPass Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install sysPass password manager on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. sysPass is opensource multiuser password manager written in PHP for business and personal use. It allows a centralized and collaborative passwords management. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. Passwords are associated to accounts, and these have detailed information about it like: customer, category, notes, files, etc.

  • Install sysPass Password Manager on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install sysPass password manager on Debian 11/Debian 10. sysPass is opensource multiuser password manager written in PHP for business and personal use. It allows a centralized and collaborative passwords management. It saves passwords using bidirectional encryption with a master password to a database. Passwords are associated to accounts, and these have detailed information about it like: customer, category, notes, files, etc.

  • How to install Dolphin File manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Dolphin is the file manager and an integral part of KDE. Even the Konqueror uses Dolphin in its file management. In contrast to Konqueror, Dolphin is a specialist in file management and has been specially developed with ease of use in mind.

  • Adding New Package To DTOS For System Sounds - Invidious

    This lengthy video covers how I created a new package for DTOS called 'dtos-sounds'. It is a collection of short mp3 files that can be used as system sounds for things like startup, shutdown, opening menus, etc. I can specify which sounds to use for what purpose in my XMonad config (which is also available in the latest DTOS).

  • How To Delete Apps On Chromebook?

    There are many ways to install apps on a Chromebook — using the Google Play Store, Chrome Web Store, and Linux. If you have many apps installed and want to delete some to free up space, Chrome OS also provides an easy way to remove apps. In this article, let’s look at how to delete apps on Chromebook.

  • How To Install Xrdp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xrdp on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Xrdp is an open-source remote desktop protocol server that provides a graphical user interface to remote machines using RDP (Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol). Xrdp can connect to a locally created X.org session with the xorgxrdp drivers, to a VNC X11 server, and forward to another RDP server.

7 Best Rufus Alternatives To Create Bootable USB In 2022

One of the first steps of trying out an operating system is installing the image of the same on a USB drive. Rufus is one of the most widely used tools to create bootable USBs, but you might not like it due to its UI or slow on your computer. Hence, in this article, let’s look at some of the best Rufus alternatives to create bootable USBs. Read more

