Programming Leftovers css vs webgl cubes I wanted to conduct a little experiment, and it turned into a few experiments in one. I was watching a youtube video about creating 3D scenes purely in CSS. At first, it seems pretty ridiculous. Surely this has to be too much effort, but then as it came together, it wasn’t that difficult. CSS has more potential as a lightweight 3D rendering language than I may have suspected. So I figured what we need is a side by side comparison. I could just watch more videos, or look at some demos, but it’s helpful to retype things and change them around a little bit for more understanding.

A Brutally Simple Site I teased last week that I’ve been working on a new brutalist design for this website. Well, this is the result.

Perl Weekly Challenge 165: Scalable Vector Graphics These are some answers to the Week 165 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar. This week, Task 1 and part of Task 2 relate to Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG). I’d been using SVG a very long time ago and certainly didn’t remember any of the details. So, in my first blog relating to PWC 165, I stated that I didn’t have time for that and covered only the part of the challenge not related to SVG. I also said that, in the event that I find some time over the weekend, I might come back and fulfill the SVG part. I thought at the time that this was rather unlikely, but I was finally able to cover the SVG part, at least in Raku.

Getting a Bourne shell "here document" into a shell variable Suppose, for reasons to be discussed in a later entry, you would like to write a shell script that turns an embedded here document into a shell variable (ie, an unexported environment variable). As a preview, one reason to want to do this is that here documents allow almost arbitrary contents, while other forms of getting things into environment variables or command line arguments may block using certain characters or require awkward quoting.

LibreSSL updated to 3.5.3 LibreSSL 3.5.3 was released on May 18th, 2022.

8 Best Free and Open Source Survey Tools Surveys are one of the most effective tools for obtaining customer feedback. However, creating and distributing them can be very challenging. Without the right software, you can spend days, even weeks, trying to create a perfect survey. And even then the quality and formatting of the survey may fall short of industry standards. You may therefore need a survey creation tool that can help set up an effective feedback loop. The software featured here lets you build fully-customizable surveys, forms and quizzes. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is included. Each application can be self-hosted on your own server.