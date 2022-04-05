Security Leftovers
-
Pwn2Own 2022: Windows 11, Ubuntu, Firefox, Safari, Tesla and more hacked
The hacking event Pwn2Own took place from May 18 to May 20 of 2022. This year, security researchers managed to hack Windows 11 and Ubuntu, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Teams, a Tesla and other targets successfully during the three days of the event.
-
Costa Rica’s president says country ‘at war’ with Conti ransomware gang [iophk: Windows TCO]
Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has said that his country is “at war” with the Conti ransomware gang, according to local media.
The Conti ransomware gang, which is believed to be based in Russia, launched a series of cyberattacks against Costa Rican government agencies last month. In April, the country’s Ministry of Finance was the first agency to report a data breach. More than two dozen other government institutions are affected as well.
-
Experts urge VMware users to patch critical flaws right away
Security professionals have warned that an authentication bypass flaw in VMware products needs to be patched as soon as possible to prevent its being exploited.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 419 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
8 Best Free and Open Source Survey Tools
Surveys are one of the most effective tools for obtaining customer feedback. However, creating and distributing them can be very challenging. Without the right software, you can spend days, even weeks, trying to create a perfect survey. And even then the quality and formatting of the survey may fall short of industry standards. You may therefore need a survey creation tool that can help set up an effective feedback loop. The software featured here lets you build fully-customizable surveys, forms and quizzes. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is included. Each application can be self-hosted on your own server.
Open Source developments in Bratislava
The City of Bratislava is currently building a whole new ecosystem of open source digital services under the leadership of its CIO Petra Dzurovčinová. These services will be tested in Bratislava and then ate planned to be expanded to other cities in Slovakia with a goal of limiting the existing vendor lock-in and improving public services for the residents.
According to Petra, choosing open source solutions for the digital transformation of the city is based not only on the long-term economic incentive, but more importantly, on the quality of services to be provided for the citizens. The digitisation team in Bratislava took on the task by first identifying and understanding the needs of the citizens through iterative processes involving interviews, co-creation and cooperating with other cities. A large part of the work has been done internally in the conceptualisation phase to steer the next steps of developing technological solutions and ensure achieving the planned objectives.
Security Leftovers
Downloading Pwned Passwords Hashes with the HIBP Downloader
Downloading Pwned Passwords Hashes with the HIBP Downloader