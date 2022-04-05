Open Source developments in Bratislava
The City of Bratislava is currently building a whole new ecosystem of open source digital services under the leadership of its CIO Petra Dzurovčinová. These services will be tested in Bratislava and then ate planned to be expanded to other cities in Slovakia with a goal of limiting the existing vendor lock-in and improving public services for the residents.
According to Petra, choosing open source solutions for the digital transformation of the city is based not only on the long-term economic incentive, but more importantly, on the quality of services to be provided for the citizens. The digitisation team in Bratislava took on the task by first identifying and understanding the needs of the citizens through iterative processes involving interviews, co-creation and cooperating with other cities. A large part of the work has been done internally in the conceptualisation phase to steer the next steps of developing technological solutions and ensure achieving the planned objectives.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 418 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
8 Best Free and Open Source Survey Tools
Surveys are one of the most effective tools for obtaining customer feedback. However, creating and distributing them can be very challenging. Without the right software, you can spend days, even weeks, trying to create a perfect survey. And even then the quality and formatting of the survey may fall short of industry standards. You may therefore need a survey creation tool that can help set up an effective feedback loop. The software featured here lets you build fully-customizable surveys, forms and quizzes. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is included. Each application can be self-hosted on your own server.
Open Source developments in Bratislava
The City of Bratislava is currently building a whole new ecosystem of open source digital services under the leadership of its CIO Petra Dzurovčinová. These services will be tested in Bratislava and then ate planned to be expanded to other cities in Slovakia with a goal of limiting the existing vendor lock-in and improving public services for the residents.
According to Petra, choosing open source solutions for the digital transformation of the city is based not only on the long-term economic incentive, but more importantly, on the quality of services to be provided for the citizens. The digitisation team in Bratislava took on the task by first identifying and understanding the needs of the citizens through iterative processes involving interviews, co-creation and cooperating with other cities. A large part of the work has been done internally in the conceptualisation phase to steer the next steps of developing technological solutions and ensure achieving the planned objectives.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
16 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 15 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago