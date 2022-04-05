Programming Leftovers
-
I wanted to conduct a little experiment, and it turned into a few experiments in one. I was watching a youtube video about creating 3D scenes purely in CSS. At first, it seems pretty ridiculous. Surely this has to be too much effort, but then as it came together, it wasn’t that difficult. CSS has more potential as a lightweight 3D rendering language than I may have suspected.
So I figured what we need is a side by side comparison. I could just watch more videos, or look at some demos, but it’s helpful to retype things and change them around a little bit for more understanding.
-
I teased last week that I’ve been working on a new brutalist design for this website. Well, this is the result.
-
These are some answers to the Week 165 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
This week, Task 1 and part of Task 2 relate to Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG). I’d been using SVG a very long time ago and certainly didn’t remember any of the details. So, in my first blog relating to PWC 165, I stated that I didn’t have time for that and covered only the part of the challenge not related to SVG. I also said that, in the event that I find some time over the weekend, I might come back and fulfill the SVG part. I thought at the time that this was rather unlikely, but I was finally able to cover the SVG part, at least in Raku.
-
Suppose, for reasons to be discussed in a later entry, you would like to write a shell script that turns an embedded here document into a shell variable (ie, an unexported environment variable). As a preview, one reason to want to do this is that here documents allow almost arbitrary contents, while other forms of getting things into environment variables or command line arguments may block using certain characters or require awkward quoting.
-
LibreSSL 3.5.3 was released on May 18th, 2022.
8 Best Free and Open Source Survey Tools
Surveys are one of the most effective tools for obtaining customer feedback. However, creating and distributing them can be very challenging.
Without the right software, you can spend days, even weeks, trying to create a perfect survey. And even then the quality and formatting of the survey may fall short of industry standards.
You may therefore need a survey creation tool that can help set up an effective feedback loop. The software featured here lets you build fully-customizable surveys, forms and quizzes.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is included. Each application can be self-hosted on your own server.
Open Source developments in Bratislava
The City of Bratislava is currently building a whole new ecosystem of open source digital services under the leadership of its CIO Petra Dzurovčinová. These services will be tested in Bratislava and then ate planned to be expanded to other cities in Slovakia with a goal of limiting the existing vendor lock-in and improving public services for the residents.
According to Petra, choosing open source solutions for the digital transformation of the city is based not only on the long-term economic incentive, but more importantly, on the quality of services to be provided for the citizens. The digitisation team in Bratislava took on the task by first identifying and understanding the needs of the citizens through iterative processes involving interviews, co-creation and cooperating with other cities. A large part of the work has been done internally in the conceptualisation phase to steer the next steps of developing technological solutions and ensure achieving the planned objectives.
Security Leftovers
-
The hacking event Pwn2Own took place from May 18 to May 20 of 2022. This year, security researchers managed to hack Windows 11 and Ubuntu, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Teams, a Tesla and other targets successfully during the three days of the event.
-
Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has said that his country is “at war” with the Conti ransomware gang, according to local media.
The Conti ransomware gang, which is believed to be based in Russia, launched a series of cyberattacks against Costa Rican government agencies last month. In April, the country’s Ministry of Finance was the first agency to report a data breach. More than two dozen other government institutions are affected as well.
-
Security professionals have warned that an authentication bypass flaw in VMware products needs to be patched as soon as possible to prevent its being exploited.
