Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices
Amiga 1000 Restoration: Recap, Cleaning and Testing
Looks like my next adventure will be cleanup and repair of the keyboard.
iFixit will sell nearly every part of the Steam Deck — including the entire motherboard
The era of fixing your own gadgets has nearly arrived, and Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PC may be setting the best example yet — not only does it offer a repair-friendly design, but it now looks like almost every part will be sold separately at iFixit.
Apple shipped me a 79-pound iPhone repair kit to fix a 1.1-ounce battery
The thing you should understand about Apple’s home repair process is that it’s a far cry from traditional DIY if you opt for the kit — which I did, once I saw the repair manual only contains instructions for Apple’s own tools. (You can just buy a battery if you want.)
I expected Apple would send me a small box of screwdrivers, spudgers, and pliers; I own a mini iPhone, after all. Instead, I found two giant Pelican cases — 79 pounds of tools — on my front porch. I couldn’t believe just how big and heavy they were considering Apple’s paying to ship them both ways.
We need to talk about Thread
Thread launched back in 2014 as a wireless networking protocol designed for a world of millions or billions of connected devices. The idea behind the radio was that connected devices such as sensors, thermostats, doorbells, etc. needed mesh capabilities, the ability to conserve power, and a direct connection to the internet.
While the code underneath has changed, the basic design of the technology and its requirements haven’t changed much. It has since become the low-power data transfer option for the Matter smart home interoperability standard, which means Thread will soon play a huge part in smart home and building infrastructure.
But it does have a few problems the industry needs to address.
Aeon ATX Server board is equipped with eight SATA III ports, two GbE ports and six R-DIMM slots
The ARES-WHI0 is an ATX server board built around the Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP processor. Besides its large storage capacity, the ARES-WHI0 features plenty of PCIe slots to support up to four VGA cards for AI acceleration and enhanced graphics experience.
Another useful feature of the Intel C621A chipset is the support for Intel’s Deep Learning Boost which is supposed to improve AI acceleration and Edge Server performance. RAM is supplied by six R-DIMM slots (2666MHz) and the eight SATA III (6.0 Gbps) ports that support RAID.
Programming Leftovers
8 Best Free and Open Source Survey Tools
Surveys are one of the most effective tools for obtaining customer feedback. However, creating and distributing them can be very challenging. Without the right software, you can spend days, even weeks, trying to create a perfect survey. And even then the quality and formatting of the survey may fall short of industry standards. You may therefore need a survey creation tool that can help set up an effective feedback loop. The software featured here lets you build fully-customizable surveys, forms and quizzes. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is included. Each application can be self-hosted on your own server.
Open Source developments in Bratislava
The City of Bratislava is currently building a whole new ecosystem of open source digital services under the leadership of its CIO Petra Dzurovčinová. These services will be tested in Bratislava and then ate planned to be expanded to other cities in Slovakia with a goal of limiting the existing vendor lock-in and improving public services for the residents.
According to Petra, choosing open source solutions for the digital transformation of the city is based not only on the long-term economic incentive, but more importantly, on the quality of services to be provided for the citizens. The digitisation team in Bratislava took on the task by first identifying and understanding the needs of the citizens through iterative processes involving interviews, co-creation and cooperating with other cities. A large part of the work has been done internally in the conceptualisation phase to steer the next steps of developing technological solutions and ensure achieving the planned objectives.
Security Leftovers
