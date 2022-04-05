today's leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel: #37: Introducing r2u with 2 x 19k binaries for Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04
One month ago I started work on a new side project which is now up and running, and deserving on an introductory blog post: r2u. It was announced in two earlier tweets (first, second) which contained the two (wicked) demos below also found at the documentation site.
So what is this about? It brings full and complete CRAN installability to Ubuntu LTS, both the ‘focal’ release 20.04 and the recent ‘jammy’ release 22.04. It is unique in resolving all R and CRAN packages with the system package manager. So whenever you install something it is guaranteed to run as its dependencies are resolved and co-installed as needed. Equally important, no shared library will be updated or removed by the system as the possible dependency of the R package is known and declared. No other package management system for R does that as only apt on Debian or Ubuntu can — and this project integrates all CRAN packages (plus 200+ BioConductor packages). It will work with any Ubuntu installation on laptop, desktop, server, cloud, container, or in WSL2 (but is limited to Intel/AMD chips, sorry Raspberry Pi or M1 laptop). It covers all of CRAN (or nearly 19k packages), all the BioConductor packages depended-upon (currently over 200), and only excludes less than a handful of CRAN packages that cannot be built.
Three insights you might have missed from the Red Hat Summit event
TheCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s livestreaming studio, covered the Red Hat Summit event through exclusive interviews with company executives and partners. (* Disclosure below.)
Here are three additional insights you might have missed: [...]
Remembering Gary Kildall on what would have been his 80th birthday
On May 19th, 1942, the late (and great) Gary Kildall was born. Making today, what would have been, his 80th birthday.
Timur Kristóf: Task shader driver implementation on AMD HW
Previously, I gave you an introduction to mesh/task shaders and wrote up some details about how mesh shaders are implemented in the driver. But I left out the important details of how task shaders (aka. amplification shaders) work in the driver. In this post, I aim to give you some details about how task shaders work under the hood. Like before, this is based on my experience implementing task shaders in RADV and all details are already public information.
Appwrite Opened A 50k Fund For Open Source Devs - Invidious
Appwrite has become a successful open source software company and they've decided to give a little something back, they've decided to open up a 50k open source software fund that any open source devs can apply for.
InfluxDB 2 migration
InfluxDB is the MIT licensed time series database of my monitoring stack of choice, the so-called TICK stack, consisting of Telegraf (data collection agent), InfluxDB (time series database), Chronograf (charts and dashboard interface) and Kapacitor (data processing engine).
Programming Leftovers
8 Best Free and Open Source Survey Tools
Surveys are one of the most effective tools for obtaining customer feedback. However, creating and distributing them can be very challenging. Without the right software, you can spend days, even weeks, trying to create a perfect survey. And even then the quality and formatting of the survey may fall short of industry standards. You may therefore need a survey creation tool that can help set up an effective feedback loop. The software featured here lets you build fully-customizable surveys, forms and quizzes. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is included. Each application can be self-hosted on your own server.
Open Source developments in Bratislava
The City of Bratislava is currently building a whole new ecosystem of open source digital services under the leadership of its CIO Petra Dzurovčinová. These services will be tested in Bratislava and then ate planned to be expanded to other cities in Slovakia with a goal of limiting the existing vendor lock-in and improving public services for the residents.
According to Petra, choosing open source solutions for the digital transformation of the city is based not only on the long-term economic incentive, but more importantly, on the quality of services to be provided for the citizens. The digitisation team in Bratislava took on the task by first identifying and understanding the needs of the citizens through iterative processes involving interviews, co-creation and cooperating with other cities. A large part of the work has been done internally in the conceptualisation phase to steer the next steps of developing technological solutions and ensure achieving the planned objectives.
Security Leftovers
