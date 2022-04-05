My Unholy Battle With a Rock64
I’ve got this rock64, which is an aarch64 board comparable to a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ with 4 gigs of ram. For years I’ve wanted to put a distribution on here that doesn’t have a premade image available, mainly because out of all the options on that page I don’t actually like any of them. Well, except NetBSD, but NetBSD doesn’t have GPU drivers for it. Problem is, everything I do want to use provides rootfs tarballs and tells you to figure it out. To do that I’ve got to get a Linux kernel, track down the device trees so it knows what hardware it has, and then wrangle u-boot into actually booting the whole thing. I figured that would be the hard part; little did I know the depths that Single Board Computer Hell would reach.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 214 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 15 Linux Performance Monitoring Tools/
There are several performance monitoring tools in Linux that allow you to monitor resource usage on the system. These tools can aid in debugging Linux System Performance issues and troubleshooting them. In this article, we will discuss some of the best tools for monitoring Linux performance. The commands listed below are available in all Linux distributions and some of them are installed by default on the system.
today's howtos
Peppermint OS Release 5-22-2022
Thank you to all those folks that have helped and supported our effort to make Peppermint even better. We are happy to announce a release of a 32 bit, and refreshed 64 bit ISO’s
Ultramarine Linux: Fedora with Pantheon, Budgie, Cutefish and GNOME
A review of Ultramarine Linux (36) which offers impressive experience with Pantheon, Budgie, Cutefish and GNOME desktop.
Recent comments
46 min 37 sec ago
1 hour 57 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 30 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago