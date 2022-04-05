today's leftovers
MooseX::Extreme Needs a New Name
It's based on years of experience being the lead designer of the Corinna project and trying to figure out how we can get a version of Moose which is safer and easier to use, including removing a lot of boilerplate.
Understanding ViewComponent concepts by building a button
For the purposes of this post, a component is an encapsulation of a reusable piece of a view template responsible for its rendering. Components can technically be unique, but the core idea is to build common reusable parts and stay away from one-off components. Think buttons, alerts, or icons.
parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20220522 ('NATO') released
GNU Parallel 20220522 ('NATO') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico: Gas Sensor Wiring and MicroPython Code
Detecting air gas comes useful in applications like air quality monitoring, Gas leak alarm and maintaining environmental standards in hospitals. The MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico bring this capability to your DIY projects with cheap parts
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to connect the gas sensor MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico, coding it with MicroPython.
WARNING: health and safety are serious topics. Lives and object security should never fully depend on DIY projects until you are a professional in these fields and you adopt all the needed precautions.
Announcing Google Summer of Code 2022 projects
The community bonding period has already started (from May 20) and it will last until June 12. During this time, the contributors are expected to coordinate with their mentors and community.
This will be immediately followed by the coding period from June 13 to September 4. After which, the contributors are expected to submit their final work, evaluate their mentors, and get evaluated by their mentors as well. Results will be announced on September 20.
Google Summer of Code 2022 – please welcome our students!
A few days ago, Google announced the list of students accepted for this year's Google Summer of Code.
We are very proud to welcome 4 students this year who will be working on various parts of the project during the upcoming months.
How to Curve Text in Inkscape - ByteXD
Curving text is widely spread when composing graphical pieces, because the curves are more comfortable to the eye than the sharp shape. Nonetheless, it makes the graphic more dynamic and interesting.
How to Install Laravel 9 on Ubuntu 22.04
Hypnotix – SparkyLinux
Hypnotix is an IPTV streaming application with support for live TV, movies and series. It can support multiple IPTV providers of the following types: M3U URL, Xtream API, Local M3U playlist. Hypnotix does not provide content or TV channels, it is a player application which streams from IPTV providers. By default, Hypnotix is configured with one IPTV provider called Free-TV.
Linux hardware video encoding on Amlogic A311D2 processor
I’ve spent a bit more time with Ubuntu 22.04 on Khadas VIM4 Amogic A311D2 SBC, and while the performance is generally good features like 3D graphics acceleration and hardware video decoding are missing. But I was pleased to see a Linux hardware video encoding section in the Wiki, as it’s not something we often see supported early on. So I’ve given it a try… First, we need to make a video in NV12 pixel format that’s commonly outputted from cameras. I downloaded a 45-second 1080p H.264 sample video from Linaro, and converted it with ffmpeg...
My Unholy Battle With a Rock64
I’ve got this rock64, which is an aarch64 board comparable to a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ with 4 gigs of ram. For years I’ve wanted to put a distribution on here that doesn’t have a premade image available, mainly because out of all the options on that page I don’t actually like any of them. Well, except NetBSD, but NetBSD doesn’t have GPU drivers for it. Problem is, everything I do want to use provides rootfs tarballs and tells you to figure it out. To do that I’ve got to get a Linux kernel, track down the device trees so it knows what hardware it has, and then wrangle u-boot into actually booting the whole thing. I figured that would be the hard part; little did I know the depths that Single Board Computer Hell would reach. Also: My unholy battle with a Rock64 – OSnews
Top 15 Linux Performance Monitoring Tools/
There are several performance monitoring tools in Linux that allow you to monitor resource usage on the system. These tools can aid in debugging Linux System Performance issues and troubleshooting them. In this article, we will discuss some of the best tools for monitoring Linux performance. The commands listed below are available in all Linux distributions and some of them are installed by default on the system.
