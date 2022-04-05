Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Kernel 5.18 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Sunday 22nd of May 2022 08:14:02 PM Filed under
Linux
News

Highlights of Linux kernel 5.18 include the switch to the C11 compiler standard, support for “user events” in the tracing system, support for AMD’s “host system management port” function, support for 64-bit integrity checksums on NVMe devices, support for the Intel’s “hardware feedback interface” feature, indirect branch tracking support for the x86 architecture, as well as better process scheduling performance on AMD Zen CPUs.

Read more

»

Linux 5.18

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 22nd of May 2022 08:38:38 PM.
  • Linux 5.18
    o unexpected nasty surprises this last week, so here we go with the
5.18 release right on schedule.

That obviously means that the merge window for 5.19 will open
tomorrow, and I already have a few pull requests pending. Thank you
everybody. I'd still like people to run boring old plain 5.18 just to
check, before we start with the excitement of all the new features for
the merge window.

The full shortlog for the last week is below, and nothing really odd
stands out. The diffstat looks a bit funny - unusually we have parsic
architecture patches being a big part of it due to some last-minute
cache flushing fixes, but that is probably more indicative of
everything else being pretty small.

So outside of the parisc fixes, there's random driver updates
(mellanox mlx5 stands out, again likely because everything else is
small), some other minor architecture fixes, some core networking, and
some tooling stuff. And random small noise. People who really care for
the details please just scroll down..

                Linus

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • MooseX::Extreme Needs a New Name

    It's based on years of experience being the lead designer of the Corinna project and trying to figure out how we can get a version of Moose which is safer and easier to use, including removing a lot of boilerplate.

  • Understanding ViewComponent concepts by building a button

    For the purposes of this post, a component is an encapsulation of a reusable piece of a view template responsible for its rendering. Components can technically be unique, but the core idea is to build common reusable parts and stay away from one-off components. Think buttons, alerts, or icons.

  • parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20220522 ('NATO') released

    GNU Parallel 20220522 ('NATO') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4

  • MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico: Gas Sensor Wiring and MicroPython Code

    Detecting air gas comes useful in applications like air quality monitoring, Gas leak alarm and maintaining environmental standards in hospitals. The MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico bring this capability to your DIY projects with cheap parts In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to connect the gas sensor MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico, coding it with MicroPython. WARNING: health and safety are serious topics. Lives and object security should never fully depend on DIY projects until you are a professional in these fields and you adopt all the needed precautions.

  • Announcing Google Summer of Code 2022 projects

    The community bonding period has already started (from May 20) and it will last until June 12. During this time, the contributors are expected to coordinate with their mentors and community. This will be immediately followed by the coding period from June 13 to September 4. After which, the contributors are expected to submit their final work, evaluate their mentors, and get evaluated by their mentors as well. Results will be announced on September 20.

  • Google Summer of Code 2022 – please welcome our students!

    A few days ago, Google announced the list of students accepted for this year's Google Summer of Code. We are very proud to welcome 4 students this year who will be working on various parts of the project during the upcoming months.

  • How to Curve Text in Inkscape - ByteXD

    Curving text is widely spread when composing graphical pieces, because the curves are more comfortable to the eye than the sharp shape. Nonetheless, it makes the graphic more dynamic and interesting.

  • How to Install Laravel 9 on Ubuntu 22.04
  • Hypnotix – SparkyLinux

    Hypnotix is an IPTV streaming application with support for live TV, movies and series. It can support multiple IPTV providers of the following types: M3U URL, Xtream API, Local M3U playlist. Hypnotix does not provide content or TV channels, it is a player application which streams from IPTV providers. By default, Hypnotix is configured with one IPTV provider called Free-TV.

Security Leftovers

  • TurtleAuth DIY Security Token Gets (Re)designed For Durable, Everyday Use

    [Samuel]’s first foray into making DIY hardware authentication tokens was a great success, but he soon realized that a device intended for everyday carry and use has a few different problems to solve, compared to a PCB that lives and works on a workbench. This led to TurtleAuth 2.1, redesigned for everyday use and lucky for us all, he goes into detail on all the challenges and solutions he faced.

  • (Free) Ethical Hacking courses in 2022

    Ethical hacking is also known as white hat hacking or penetration testing. Its a process followed by a hacker to exploit a vulnerability inside a system and that system could be computers such as Windows, Linux, macOS, or maybe websites. Unlike malicious hackers, who are typically motivated by financial gain, ethical hackers aim to help companies (and society as a whole) keep their data safe…

  • VMware issues critical fixes, CISA orders federal agencies to act immediately (CVE-2022-22972)

    VMware has released patches for a privately reported critical vulnerability (CVE-2022-22972) in VMware’s Workspace ONE Access, VMware Identity Manager (vIDM), vRealize Lifecycle Manager, vRealize Automation, and VMware Cloud Foundation products, and is urging administrators to patch or mitigate immediately, because “the ramiﬁcations of this vulnerability are serious.”

Linux hardware video encoding on Amlogic A311D2 processor

I’ve spent a bit more time with Ubuntu 22.04 on Khadas VIM4 Amogic A311D2 SBC, and while the performance is generally good features like 3D graphics acceleration and hardware video decoding are missing. But I was pleased to see a Linux hardware video encoding section in the Wiki, as it’s not something we often see supported early on. So I’ve given it a try… First, we need to make a video in NV12 pixel format that’s commonly outputted from cameras. I downloaded a 45-second 1080p H.264 sample video from Linaro, and converted it with ffmpeg... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6