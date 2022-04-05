Vidoes: Going Linux and Why Linux Instead Of BSD
-
Going Linux #424 · Listener Feedback
We have feedback on Deepin concerns, information about UbuntuDDE, LinuxFX, NxOS, and the application Flameshot. Bill breaks KDE Neon and Ambrose is annointed ‘Engineer Minion’.
-
Why Do I Use Linux Instead Of BSD? - Invidious
A question that I often get asked is "Why don't you use BSD?" The answer to this question is rather simple, but I wanted to ramble a bit on some of the reasons that I think people "assume" are my reason why I choose Linux over BSD.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 399 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Linux hardware video encoding on Amlogic A311D2 processor
I’ve spent a bit more time with Ubuntu 22.04 on Khadas VIM4 Amogic A311D2 SBC, and while the performance is generally good features like 3D graphics acceleration and hardware video decoding are missing. But I was pleased to see a Linux hardware video encoding section in the Wiki, as it’s not something we often see supported early on. So I’ve given it a try… First, we need to make a video in NV12 pixel format that’s commonly outputted from cameras. I downloaded a 45-second 1080p H.264 sample video from Linaro, and converted it with ffmpeg...
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 31 min ago
1 day 58 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago