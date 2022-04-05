Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 22nd of May 2022 08:52:55 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Securely Delete Files in Linux

    When you delete a file on your computer, the file is removed by the system, but it isn’t permanently deleted. You can usually recover deleted files using file recovery tools.

    If you have files containing sensitive information, you can delete these files using a more secure method so they can’t be recovered and viewed. We’ll show you a few ways to do this in Linux.

    If you want to know how to securely delete files in Linux, follow our guide below.

  • How to show ink levels of your printer in Linux - Real Linux User

    Linux continues to evolve and support for internal and external devices gets better and better. There was a time when it was a real challenge to get your equipment to work properly under Linux, but those days are really gone. Linux recognizes so much out-of-the-box that you no longer have to worry that, for example, your printer will not work. But there are always minor glitches that you should expect, or at least be aware of. One of these things is when you use your printer for a while you probably want to know if your ink levels are still on a sufficient level to see if you consider ordering new ink cartridges. Of course not all printers are technically capable of giving information about ink levels, but for those who can, most of the time the Linux driver will not give you any information about it. But there is a solution. In this article I will explain how to show the ink levels for your printer in Linux.

  • How To Turn Ubuntu 22.04 into Kubuntu

    This tutorial will explain how you can turn Ubuntu 22.04 with GNOME Desktop into Kubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop. This will not remove the original GNOME, but we simply install Plasma Desktop on top of the system so we will have two different desktop environments as the result. Follow it carefully and have a friendly computing with Kubuntu!

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • MooseX::Extreme Needs a New Name

    It's based on years of experience being the lead designer of the Corinna project and trying to figure out how we can get a version of Moose which is safer and easier to use, including removing a lot of boilerplate.

  • Understanding ViewComponent concepts by building a button

    For the purposes of this post, a component is an encapsulation of a reusable piece of a view template responsible for its rendering. Components can technically be unique, but the core idea is to build common reusable parts and stay away from one-off components. Think buttons, alerts, or icons.

  • parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20220522 ('NATO') released

    GNU Parallel 20220522 ('NATO') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4

  • MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico: Gas Sensor Wiring and MicroPython Code

    Detecting air gas comes useful in applications like air quality monitoring, Gas leak alarm and maintaining environmental standards in hospitals. The MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico bring this capability to your DIY projects with cheap parts In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to connect the gas sensor MQ-2 with Raspberry PI Pico, coding it with MicroPython. WARNING: health and safety are serious topics. Lives and object security should never fully depend on DIY projects until you are a professional in these fields and you adopt all the needed precautions.

  • Announcing Google Summer of Code 2022 projects

    The community bonding period has already started (from May 20) and it will last until June 12. During this time, the contributors are expected to coordinate with their mentors and community. This will be immediately followed by the coding period from June 13 to September 4. After which, the contributors are expected to submit their final work, evaluate their mentors, and get evaluated by their mentors as well. Results will be announced on September 20.

  • Google Summer of Code 2022 – please welcome our students!

    A few days ago, Google announced the list of students accepted for this year's Google Summer of Code. We are very proud to welcome 4 students this year who will be working on various parts of the project during the upcoming months.

  • How to Curve Text in Inkscape - ByteXD

    Curving text is widely spread when composing graphical pieces, because the curves are more comfortable to the eye than the sharp shape. Nonetheless, it makes the graphic more dynamic and interesting.

  • How to Install Laravel 9 on Ubuntu 22.04
  • Hypnotix – SparkyLinux

    Hypnotix is an IPTV streaming application with support for live TV, movies and series. It can support multiple IPTV providers of the following types: M3U URL, Xtream API, Local M3U playlist. Hypnotix does not provide content or TV channels, it is a player application which streams from IPTV providers. By default, Hypnotix is configured with one IPTV provider called Free-TV.

Security Leftovers

  • TurtleAuth DIY Security Token Gets (Re)designed For Durable, Everyday Use

    [Samuel]’s first foray into making DIY hardware authentication tokens was a great success, but he soon realized that a device intended for everyday carry and use has a few different problems to solve, compared to a PCB that lives and works on a workbench. This led to TurtleAuth 2.1, redesigned for everyday use and lucky for us all, he goes into detail on all the challenges and solutions he faced.

  • (Free) Ethical Hacking courses in 2022

    Ethical hacking is also known as white hat hacking or penetration testing. Its a process followed by a hacker to exploit a vulnerability inside a system and that system could be computers such as Windows, Linux, macOS, or maybe websites. Unlike malicious hackers, who are typically motivated by financial gain, ethical hackers aim to help companies (and society as a whole) keep their data safe…

  • VMware issues critical fixes, CISA orders federal agencies to act immediately (CVE-2022-22972)

    VMware has released patches for a privately reported critical vulnerability (CVE-2022-22972) in VMware’s Workspace ONE Access, VMware Identity Manager (vIDM), vRealize Lifecycle Manager, vRealize Automation, and VMware Cloud Foundation products, and is urging administrators to patch or mitigate immediately, because “the ramiﬁcations of this vulnerability are serious.”

Linux hardware video encoding on Amlogic A311D2 processor

I’ve spent a bit more time with Ubuntu 22.04 on Khadas VIM4 Amogic A311D2 SBC, and while the performance is generally good features like 3D graphics acceleration and hardware video decoding are missing. But I was pleased to see a Linux hardware video encoding section in the Wiki, as it’s not something we often see supported early on. So I’ve given it a try… First, we need to make a video in NV12 pixel format that’s commonly outputted from cameras. I downloaded a 45-second 1080p H.264 sample video from Linaro, and converted it with ffmpeg... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6