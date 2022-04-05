Ian Jackson & Debian reject mediation
Most of the attention on DebConf19 has been about the intern scandals.
Behind the scenes, the anti-harassment gulag organized a Birds of a Feather (BoF) meeting to talk about their sinister work. There is a video available. This was not long after the blackmailing of Dr Norbert Preining and the death of Lucy Wayland.
Jackson, a former Debian Project Leader from the UK, comments that he doesn't like mediation. Could this be a hint about why Debian is now wasting so much money on a SLAPP attack to shut down the Debian Community News?
In the 45 minute video, nobody presents any alternative to mediation.
