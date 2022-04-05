today's leftovers
Hack Another ELF On The Stack | Hackaday
[dropbear] recently found herself in a pickle. Dumping some data out of an Android app at a specific point for reverse engineering purposes. While it worked great in the simulator, it was painfully slow on hardware via lldb. The solution was to write a patch and apply it to the ELF file.
Writing the AArch64 assembly to dump the buffer is relatively trivial, but adding it to the existing ELF and repackaging it into a new APK leads to strange errors. The relative offsets into .rodata are now all wrong. For those who don’t routinely interface with the format of ELF files, we have a fantastic resource to take you into the dark depths. But the quick summary version is that sections contain various resources, and you find parts of those resources by relative offsets. The program header describes what type of resources each section contains.
Brodie Robertson: I've Finally Made 1,000 Videos: Content Changes Are Coming
I have no idea how it's happened but I've finally made 1,000 videos and that's kind of crazy, it's only been 3 years but it feels like it's been so much longer and so much less at the same time.
The Kubernetes ecosystem hits its inflection point
With the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 last week in València, Spain, the Kubernetes world came roaring back to life after a lackluster conference in Los Angeles last fall – in spite of a rigorous conference-wide mask mandate.
The general feeling at the conference was that the Kubernetes ecosystem is reaching an inflection point. Work on the core Kubernetes platform itself is slowing, as it has reached a level of maturity – while rapid innovation continues unabated across the broader Kubernetes landscape.
[...]
The shift is subtle, but noticeable: There is less of a concern for the software infrastructure and a greater focus on the applications that run on that infrastructure – deploying, managing and securing them.
Kubernetes may not quite be part of the background noise of information technology the way Linux and TCP/IP before it have become, but it’s well on its way. There remain a few missing pieces, and other projects are still rough around the edges, but Kubernetes – and cloud-native computing in general – are here to stay.
Linux Weekly Roundup #183
Welcome to this week's Linux weekly Roundup.
We had a relatively lovely week in the world of Linux releases, with Kali Linux 2022.2, Peppermint OS 5-22-22 and openSUSE 15.4-rc.
Inkscape 1.2 has also been released this week.
Sergio Talens-Oliag: New Blog
Welcome to my new Blog for Technical Stuff.
For a long time I was planning to start publishing technical articles again but to do it I wanted to replace my old blog based on ikiwiki by something more modern.
I’ve used Jekyll with GitLab Pages to build the Intranet of the ITI and to generate internal documentation sites on Agile Content, but, as happened with ikiwiki, I felt that things were kind of slow and not as easy to maintain as I would like.
So on Kyso (the Company I work for right now) I switched to Hugo as the Static Site Generator (I still use GitLab Pages to automate the deployment, though), but the contents are written using the Markdown format, while my personal preference is the Asciidoc format.
GNOME vs KDE: Which Linux Desktop Environment to Choose
This article introduces new Linux users to the advantages and disadvantages of the two most popular desktop environments in the Linux world, GNOME and KDE. One of the first things any new Linux user learns is that the Linux desktop environment can look in various ways. The second thing a user discovers is that in Linux, you can have multiple entirely independent working environments. This is where the confusion begins, and the first words that appear on the horizon are usually GNOME and KDE. For a range of reasons, these two desktop environments are the most popular in the Linux world, and before we go any further, we’ll provide our readers with a quick historical overview.
today's howtos
Vidoes: Going Linux and Why Linux Instead Of BSD
Linux Kernel 5.18 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Linux kernel 5.18 include the switch to the C11 compiler standard, support for “user events” in the tracing system, support for AMD’s “host system management port” function, support for 64-bit integrity checksums on NVMe devices, support for the Intel’s “hardware feedback interface” feature, indirect branch tracking support for the x86 architecture, as well as better process scheduling performance on AMD Zen CPUs.
