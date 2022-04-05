Review: Fedora 36
The first rule of criticism is never to judge something before you taste it or listen to it or whatever. This applies whether you're reviewing restaurants or music or Linux distributions; an open mind is all - otherwise, what's the point?
But Fedora 36? It has rarely been more difficult for me to keep an open mind, and the more I worked with it, the crankier I got.
Know, first, that the distro was released three weeks late, missing two new release dates in the process. That's so late that it was launched just a week before Fedora 34 hit end of life. If I ran my freelance writing business like that, I'd be working as a greeter at Walmart. This is Fedora, which is affiliated with Red Hat, a company owned by IBM, and not a three-person volunteer effort making time to code around jobs and families and all the rest. Where's the professionalism one expects from one of Linux's most important and respected distros?
Know, second, that the delays didn't seem to do much to make Fedora 36 that much better or more interesting. Yes, Wayland is the default display protocol, and it worked seamlessly, as did PipeWire for sound. I wouldn't even have known either was there unless I was looking for problems.
Otherwise, Fedora 36 is adequate at best, and certainly not the very pleasant surprise that was Fedora 34. And I had high hopes, given how well Fedora 34 worked. But there are still a variety of nicks and scrapes, the distro equivalent of a broken shoelace - it works, certainly, but you get awfully tired of having to knot the lace every time it breaks.
