Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Review: Fedora 36

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of May 2022 12:36:19 AM Filed under
Red Hat
Reviews

The first rule of criticism is never to judge something before you taste it or listen to it or whatever. This applies whether you're reviewing restaurants or music or Linux distributions; an open mind is all - otherwise, what's the point?

But Fedora 36? It has rarely been more difficult for me to keep an open mind, and the more I worked with it, the crankier I got.

Know, first, that the distro was released three weeks late, missing two new release dates in the process. That's so late that it was launched just a week before Fedora 34 hit end of life. If I ran my freelance writing business like that, I'd be working as a greeter at Walmart. This is Fedora, which is affiliated with Red Hat, a company owned by IBM, and not a three-person volunteer effort making time to code around jobs and families and all the rest. Where's the professionalism one expects from one of Linux's most important and respected distros?

Know, second, that the delays didn't seem to do much to make Fedora 36 that much better or more interesting. Yes, Wayland is the default display protocol, and it worked seamlessly, as did PipeWire for sound. I wouldn't even have known either was there unless I was looking for problems.

Otherwise, Fedora 36 is adequate at best, and certainly not the very pleasant surprise that was Fedora 34. And I had high hopes, given how well Fedora 34 worked. But there are still a variety of nicks and scrapes, the distro equivalent of a broken shoelace - it works, certainly, but you get awfully tired of having to knot the lace every time it breaks.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to install Krita on Debian 11 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Debian 11.

  • How to install Mine-imator 1.2.8 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Mine-imator 1.2.8 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install MPV Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MPV Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MPV is a free and open-source media player. MPV brings a command-line-based media player, it does not contain the GUI but a small menu bar that contains all the options to control the media file. It supports operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MPV-free and open-source media player on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • [Older] How to share directories to your LAN From Ubuntu Desktop 22.04

    Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) has arrived, and it offers plenty of exciting new features that are sure to win over hardcore Linux users as well as those new to the world of open source. As usual, the developers of Ubuntu have gone out of their way to make everything not only “just work” but do so with ease.

GNOME vs KDE: Which Linux Desktop Environment to Choose

This article introduces new Linux users to the advantages and disadvantages of the two most popular desktop environments in the Linux world, GNOME and KDE. One of the first things any new Linux user learns is that the Linux desktop environment can look in various ways. The second thing a user discovers is that in Linux, you can have multiple entirely independent working environments. This is where the confusion begins, and the first words that appear on the horizon are usually GNOME and KDE. For a range of reasons, these two desktop environments are the most popular in the Linux world, and before we go any further, we’ll provide our readers with a quick historical overview. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Securely Delete Files in Linux

    When you delete a file on your computer, the file is removed by the system, but it isn’t permanently deleted. You can usually recover deleted files using file recovery tools. If you have files containing sensitive information, you can delete these files using a more secure method so they can’t be recovered and viewed. We’ll show you a few ways to do this in Linux. If you want to know how to securely delete files in Linux, follow our guide below.

  • How to show ink levels of your printer in Linux - Real Linux User

    Linux continues to evolve and support for internal and external devices gets better and better. There was a time when it was a real challenge to get your equipment to work properly under Linux, but those days are really gone. Linux recognizes so much out-of-the-box that you no longer have to worry that, for example, your printer will not work. But there are always minor glitches that you should expect, or at least be aware of. One of these things is when you use your printer for a while you probably want to know if your ink levels are still on a sufficient level to see if you consider ordering new ink cartridges. Of course not all printers are technically capable of giving information about ink levels, but for those who can, most of the time the Linux driver will not give you any information about it. But there is a solution. In this article I will explain how to show the ink levels for your printer in Linux.

  • How To Turn Ubuntu 22.04 into Kubuntu

    This tutorial will explain how you can turn Ubuntu 22.04 with GNOME Desktop into Kubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop. This will not remove the original GNOME, but we simply install Plasma Desktop on top of the system so we will have two different desktop environments as the result. Follow it carefully and have a friendly computing with Kubuntu!

Vidoes: Going Linux and Why Linux Instead Of BSD

  • Going Linux #424 · Listener Feedback

    We have feedback on Deepin concerns, information about UbuntuDDE, LinuxFX, NxOS, and the application Flameshot. Bill breaks KDE Neon and Ambrose is annointed ‘Engineer Minion’.

  • Why Do I Use Linux Instead Of BSD? - Invidious

    A question that I often get asked is "Why don't you use BSD?" The answer to this question is rather simple, but I wanted to ramble a bit on some of the reasons that I think people "assume" are my reason why I choose Linux over BSD.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6