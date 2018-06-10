Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of May 2022 05:27:00 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Django on Fedora 35/36

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Django on Fedora 36

    Django is a Python-based web framework, free and open-source, that follows the model–template–views (MTV) architectural pattern. It is maintained by the Django Software Foundation (DSF), an independent organization established in the US as a non-profit.

    Django is a free and open-source high-level Python Web framework built by experienced developers to encourage rapid development and pragmatic design of web applications for programmers and developers.

  • How To Install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 36

    In this tutorial we will show you how to install Android studio in Fedora 36.

    Android Studio is the official integrated development environment (IDE) for Google’s Android operating system, built on JetBrains’ IntelliJ IDEA software and designed specifically for Android development. It is available for download on Windows, macOS and Linux based operating systems or as a subscription-based service in 2020. It is a replacement for the Eclipse Android Development Tools (E-ADT) as the primary IDE for native Android application development.

    Android Studio provides the fastest tools for building apps on every type of Android device and is currently the official Google Android IDE.

  • Setup Drupal Using Docker Platform

    This post is about Setup Drupal Using Docker

    Drupal is a free, open-source web content management system written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License. Drupal provides an open-source back-end framework for at least 14% of the top 10,000 websites worldwide.

  • Setup Standalone NTP Server on Ubuntu 22.04

    This post is about Setup Standalone NTP Server on Ubuntu 22.04

    NTP is a Network Time Protocole server used to synchronize the time of network devices within the LAN, cloud tenant, or within your LAN.

    One of the examples is Real-Time communication APPs. The Infrastructure (Machines, VMs, Kubernetes Cluster, PODs, etc) time should be synced; otherwise, the app will not work correctly.

  • How to Restart Ubuntu From the Terminal

    The most basic tasks of an operating system such as shutting it down or restarting it can also be done from a terminal in Linux. This gives us versatility so that in various configuration scripts we have more control over the system. Today, you will learn how to restart Ubuntu from the terminal.

  • How To Install Yandex Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yandex Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Yandex

  • How to Install OpenToonz – Animation Maker on Ubuntu 22.04

    OpenToonz is an open-source 2D animation software that you can download for free either you want it for your personal use, or you want to use it commercially in Ubuntu 22.04. As the name suggests, the application is specifically designed for cartoon-based animations but with the recent updates, you can create other types of animations as well. It has a very clean interface that is very easy to understand, and it also comes with lots of additional plugins that can help you save time and create the animations more efficiently.

  • How to Install Docker on Linux Mint

    Docker is an open-source platform to streamline the development, shipment, and deployment of the software. Docker is a cross-platform utility and is widely used in the software developers’ community around the globe.

    Docker allows you to package and run a software application in a container (Docker container). A Docker container comprises all the essentialities for software, such as; source code, tools, libraries, or any settings. Moreover, Docker provides the continuous integration of the software modules at the development time.

    This descriptive post demonstrates several methods to install Docker on Linux Mint.

  • How to Change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet

    How to Change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you are going to learn how to configure or setup your own timezone on Ubuntu server.

    Having a local time is necessary on your server for some cronjob or any system related processes. By default, when a server is provisioned a default timezone will get configured automatically with the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). You can change the timezone later using the below method.

More in Tux Machines

Review: Fedora 36

The first rule of criticism is never to judge something before you taste it or listen to it or whatever. This applies whether you're reviewing restaurants or music or Linux distributions; an open mind is all - otherwise, what's the point? But Fedora 36? It has rarely been more difficult for me to keep an open mind, and the more I worked with it, the crankier I got. Know, first, that the distro was released three weeks late, missing two new release dates in the process. That's so late that it was launched just a week before Fedora 34 hit end of life. If I ran my freelance writing business like that, I'd be working as a greeter at Walmart. This is Fedora, which is affiliated with Red Hat, a company owned by IBM, and not a three-person volunteer effort making time to code around jobs and families and all the rest. Where's the professionalism one expects from one of Linux's most important and respected distros? Know, second, that the delays didn't seem to do much to make Fedora 36 that much better or more interesting. Yes, Wayland is the default display protocol, and it worked seamlessly, as did PipeWire for sound. I wouldn't even have known either was there unless I was looking for problems. Otherwise, Fedora 36 is adequate at best, and certainly not the very pleasant surprise that was Fedora 34. And I had high hopes, given how well Fedora 34 worked. But there are still a variety of nicks and scrapes, the distro equivalent of a broken shoelace - it works, certainly, but you get awfully tired of having to knot the lace every time it breaks. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Hack Another ELF On The Stack | Hackaday

    [dropbear] recently found herself in a pickle. Dumping some data out of an Android app at a specific point for reverse engineering purposes. While it worked great in the simulator, it was painfully slow on hardware via lldb. The solution was to write a patch and apply it to the ELF file. Writing the AArch64 assembly to dump the buffer is relatively trivial, but adding it to the existing ELF and repackaging it into a new APK leads to strange errors. The relative offsets into .rodata are now all wrong. For those who don’t routinely interface with the format of ELF files, we have a fantastic resource to take you into the dark depths. But the quick summary version is that sections contain various resources, and you find parts of those resources by relative offsets. The program header describes what type of resources each section contains.

  • Brodie Robertson: I've Finally Made 1,000 Videos: Content Changes Are Coming

    I have no idea how it's happened but I've finally made 1,000 videos and that's kind of crazy, it's only been 3 years but it feels like it's been so much longer and so much less at the same time.

  • The Kubernetes ecosystem hits its inflection point

    With the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 last week in València, Spain, the Kubernetes world came roaring back to life after a lackluster conference in Los Angeles last fall – in spite of a rigorous conference-wide mask mandate. The general feeling at the conference was that the Kubernetes ecosystem is reaching an inflection point. Work on the core Kubernetes platform itself is slowing, as it has reached a level of maturity – while rapid innovation continues unabated across the broader Kubernetes landscape. [...] The shift is subtle, but noticeable: There is less of a concern for the software infrastructure and a greater focus on the applications that run on that infrastructure – deploying, managing and securing them. Kubernetes may not quite be part of the background noise of information technology the way Linux and TCP/IP before it have become, but it’s well on its way. There remain a few missing pieces, and other projects are still rough around the edges, but Kubernetes – and cloud-native computing in general – are here to stay.

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #183

    Welcome to this week's Linux weekly Roundup. We had a relatively lovely week in the world of Linux releases, with Kali Linux 2022.2, Peppermint OS 5-22-22 and openSUSE 15.4-rc. Inkscape 1.2 has also been released this week.

  • Sergio Talens-Oliag: New Blog

    Welcome to my new Blog for Technical Stuff. For a long time I was planning to start publishing technical articles again but to do it I wanted to replace my old blog based on ikiwiki by something more modern. I’ve used Jekyll with GitLab Pages to build the Intranet of the ITI and to generate internal documentation sites on Agile Content, but, as happened with ikiwiki, I felt that things were kind of slow and not as easy to maintain as I would like. So on Kyso (the Company I work for right now) I switched to Hugo as the Static Site Generator (I still use GitLab Pages to automate the deployment, though), but the contents are written using the Markdown format, while my personal preference is the Asciidoc format.

Ian Jackson & Debian reject mediation

Most of the attention on DebConf19 has been about the intern scandals. Behind the scenes, the anti-harassment gulag organized a Birds of a Feather (BoF) meeting to talk about their sinister work. There is a video available. This was not long after the blackmailing of Dr Norbert Preining and the death of Lucy Wayland. Jackson, a former Debian Project Leader from the UK, comments that he doesn't like mediation. Could this be a hint about why Debian is now wasting so much money on a SLAPP attack to shut down the Debian Community News? In the 45 minute video, nobody presents any alternative to mediation. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to install Krita on Debian 11 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Debian 11.

  • How to install Mine-imator 1.2.8 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Mine-imator 1.2.8 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install MPV Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MPV Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MPV is a free and open-source media player. MPV brings a command-line-based media player, it does not contain the GUI but a small menu bar that contains all the options to control the media file. It supports operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MPV-free and open-source media player on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • [Older] How to share directories to your LAN From Ubuntu Desktop 22.04

    Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) has arrived, and it offers plenty of exciting new features that are sure to win over hardcore Linux users as well as those new to the world of open source. As usual, the developers of Ubuntu have gone out of their way to make everything not only “just work” but do so with ease.

