How To Install Django on Fedora 35/36
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Django on Fedora 36
Django is a Python-based web framework, free and open-source, that follows the model–template–views (MTV) architectural pattern. It is maintained by the Django Software Foundation (DSF), an independent organization established in the US as a non-profit.
Django is a free and open-source high-level Python Web framework built by experienced developers to encourage rapid development and pragmatic design of web applications for programmers and developers.
How To Install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 36
In this tutorial we will show you how to install Android studio in Fedora 36.
Android Studio is the official integrated development environment (IDE) for Google’s Android operating system, built on JetBrains’ IntelliJ IDEA software and designed specifically for Android development. It is available for download on Windows, macOS and Linux based operating systems or as a subscription-based service in 2020. It is a replacement for the Eclipse Android Development Tools (E-ADT) as the primary IDE for native Android application development.
Android Studio provides the fastest tools for building apps on every type of Android device and is currently the official Google Android IDE.
Setup Drupal Using Docker Platform
This post is about Setup Drupal Using Docker
Drupal is a free, open-source web content management system written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License. Drupal provides an open-source back-end framework for at least 14% of the top 10,000 websites worldwide.
Setup Standalone NTP Server on Ubuntu 22.04
This post is about Setup Standalone NTP Server on Ubuntu 22.04
NTP is a Network Time Protocole server used to synchronize the time of network devices within the LAN, cloud tenant, or within your LAN.
One of the examples is Real-Time communication APPs. The Infrastructure (Machines, VMs, Kubernetes Cluster, PODs, etc) time should be synced; otherwise, the app will not work correctly.
How to Restart Ubuntu From the Terminal
The most basic tasks of an operating system such as shutting it down or restarting it can also be done from a terminal in Linux. This gives us versatility so that in various configuration scripts we have more control over the system. Today, you will learn how to restart Ubuntu from the terminal.
How To Install Yandex Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yandex Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by Yandex
How to Install OpenToonz – Animation Maker on Ubuntu 22.04
OpenToonz is an open-source 2D animation software that you can download for free either you want it for your personal use, or you want to use it commercially in Ubuntu 22.04. As the name suggests, the application is specifically designed for cartoon-based animations but with the recent updates, you can create other types of animations as well. It has a very clean interface that is very easy to understand, and it also comes with lots of additional plugins that can help you save time and create the animations more efficiently.
How to Install Docker on Linux Mint
Docker is an open-source platform to streamline the development, shipment, and deployment of the software. Docker is a cross-platform utility and is widely used in the software developers’ community around the globe.
Docker allows you to package and run a software application in a container (Docker container). A Docker container comprises all the essentialities for software, such as; source code, tools, libraries, or any settings. Moreover, Docker provides the continuous integration of the software modules at the development time.
This descriptive post demonstrates several methods to install Docker on Linux Mint.
How to Change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet
How to Change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you are going to learn how to configure or setup your own timezone on Ubuntu server.
Having a local time is necessary on your server for some cronjob or any system related processes. By default, when a server is provisioned a default timezone will get configured automatically with the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). You can change the timezone later using the below method.
Review: Fedora 36
The first rule of criticism is never to judge something before you taste it or listen to it or whatever. This applies whether you're reviewing restaurants or music or Linux distributions; an open mind is all - otherwise, what's the point? But Fedora 36? It has rarely been more difficult for me to keep an open mind, and the more I worked with it, the crankier I got. Know, first, that the distro was released three weeks late, missing two new release dates in the process. That's so late that it was launched just a week before Fedora 34 hit end of life. If I ran my freelance writing business like that, I'd be working as a greeter at Walmart. This is Fedora, which is affiliated with Red Hat, a company owned by IBM, and not a three-person volunteer effort making time to code around jobs and families and all the rest. Where's the professionalism one expects from one of Linux's most important and respected distros? Know, second, that the delays didn't seem to do much to make Fedora 36 that much better or more interesting. Yes, Wayland is the default display protocol, and it worked seamlessly, as did PipeWire for sound. I wouldn't even have known either was there unless I was looking for problems. Otherwise, Fedora 36 is adequate at best, and certainly not the very pleasant surprise that was Fedora 34. And I had high hopes, given how well Fedora 34 worked. But there are still a variety of nicks and scrapes, the distro equivalent of a broken shoelace - it works, certainly, but you get awfully tired of having to knot the lace every time it breaks.
Ian Jackson & Debian reject mediation
Most of the attention on DebConf19 has been about the intern scandals. Behind the scenes, the anti-harassment gulag organized a Birds of a Feather (BoF) meeting to talk about their sinister work. There is a video available. This was not long after the blackmailing of Dr Norbert Preining and the death of Lucy Wayland. Jackson, a former Debian Project Leader from the UK, comments that he doesn't like mediation. Could this be a hint about why Debian is now wasting so much money on a SLAPP attack to shut down the Debian Community News? In the 45 minute video, nobody presents any alternative to mediation.
