9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 22nd, 2022
This week hasn’t got much Linux news, but there were some very exciting ones, such as the release of the Linux 5.18 kernel series, Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) finally switching to PipeWire for audio by default, and a new Mesa graphics stack branch that promises another layer of performance improvements for gamers.
On top of that, I take a look at Pika Backup as the “Flatpak App of the Week”, and talk about the latest distro and software releases, including Kali Linux 2022.2, RHEL 9, Inkscape 1.2, and KDE Plasma 5.25 beta. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 22nd, 2022, below!
’Speek!’ An Open-Source Chat App That Uses Tor
Speek is an internet messaging service that leverages multiple technologies to help keep your internet chats private.
It is end-to-end encrypted, decentralized, and open-source.
Undoubtedly, it aims to pitch itself as one of the WhatsApp alternatives and a competitor to Signal on Linux.
So, what is it all about? Let us take a closer look at the details.
Linux Kernel 5.18 Released. This is What's New
Release highlights of Linux Kernel 5.18 (mainline) which brings improvements across CPU, CPU, storage and misc updates.
100 Best Applications for Ubuntu 2022
Since its publication in 2018, this article received enormous views from our readers. Now that we’re in 2022, there have been various changes in Ubuntu and its ecosystem. So, to address that we’re updating this article to match present needs of modern-day users, creators, influencers, developers and system administrators of Ubuntu.
Many users who have recently switched to Ubuntu from Microsoft Windows or any other operating system face the problem of finding best alternative to application software they have been using for years on their previous OS. Ubuntu has thousands of free to use and open-source application software that perform way better than many paid software’s on Windows and other OS.
