’Speek!’ An Open-Source Chat App That Uses Tor
Speek is an internet messaging service that leverages multiple technologies to help keep your internet chats private.
It is end-to-end encrypted, decentralized, and open-source.
Undoubtedly, it aims to pitch itself as one of the WhatsApp alternatives and a competitor to Signal on Linux.
So, what is it all about? Let us take a closer look at the details.
