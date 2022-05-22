Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of May 2022 06:40:46 AM

Speek is an internet messaging service that leverages multiple technologies to help keep your internet chats private.

It is end-to-end encrypted, decentralized, and open-source.

Undoubtedly, it aims to pitch itself as one of the WhatsApp alternatives and a competitor to Signal on Linux.

So, what is it all about? Let us take a closer look at the details.