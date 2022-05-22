Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 23rd of May 2022 07:12:34 AM

This week hasn’t got much Linux news, but there were some very exciting ones, such as the release of the Linux 5.18 kernel series, Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) finally switching to PipeWire for audio by default, and a new Mesa graphics stack branch that promises another layer of performance improvements for gamers.

On top of that, I take a look at Pika Backup as the “Flatpak App of the Week”, and talk about the latest distro and software releases, including Kali Linux 2022.2, RHEL 9, Inkscape 1.2, and KDE Plasma 5.25 beta. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 22nd, 2022, below!