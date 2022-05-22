Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
Multi sensor device packed with Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip
Sfera Labs released the Exo Sense RP which is a compact module that combines sensors to monitor air quality, humidity, temperature, light, motion and audio sensing. Unlike the SENSE board by Nexus Electronics and presented by LinuxGizmos a few days ago, the Exo Sense RP integrates a Raspberry Pi RP2040 IC.
Featuring a dual core ARM Cortex-M0+ processor (up to 133MHz), with 16MB of Flash and 264kB of RAM, the MCU offers more than enough speed and supports several data protocols to interface with various types of sensors efficiently.
-
Amiga 1000 Restoration: The Keyboard
In the previous instalment I found that the keyboard on the Amiga 1000 was not fully working, and it needed a clean anyway. So, I went ahead and started working on it.
Some of the keys were not registering so it had to be opened up to see what we could do about that. I flipped it over and there are some screws on the back, also this label. I guess I now know where this Amiga originally came from!
-
Bryan Quigley: Small EInk Phone
Aside in 2022-05-22. it's not the same.. but there is a renewed push by Pebble creator Eric Migicovsky to show demand for a SmallAndroidPhone. It's currently at about 29,000.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 380 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago