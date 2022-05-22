Speek is an internet messaging service that leverages multiple technologies to help keep your internet chats private. It is end-to-end encrypted, decentralized, and open-source. Undoubtedly, it aims to pitch itself as one of the WhatsApp alternatives and a competitor to Signal on Linux. So, what is it all about? Let us take a closer look at the details.

This week hasn’t got much Linux news, but there were some very exciting ones, such as the release of the Linux 5.18 kernel series, Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) finally switching to PipeWire for audio by default, and a new Mesa graphics stack branch that promises another layer of performance improvements for gamers. On top of that, I take a look at Pika Backup as the “Flatpak App of the Week”, and talk about the latest distro and software releases, including Kali Linux 2022.2, RHEL 9, Inkscape 1.2, and KDE Plasma 5.25 beta. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 22nd, 2022, below!

Linux Kernel 5.18 Released. This is What's New Release highlights of Linux Kernel 5.18 (mainline) which brings improvements across CPU, CPU, storage and misc updates.