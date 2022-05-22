today's leftovers
-
The balance has shifted away from SPAs
Hip new frameworks like Astro, Qwik, and Elder.js are touting their MPA capabilities with “0kB JavaScript by default.” Blog posts are making the rounds listing all the challenges with SPAs: history, focus management, scroll restoration, Cmd/Ctrl-click, memory leaks, etc. Gleeful potshots are being taken against SPAs.
-
ERP Transitions Loom for SAP on IBM i Customers [Ed: Missing disclosure that IT Jungle is funded by IBM]
-
Guru: IBM i *USRPRF Security - IT Jungle
-
How to use Terraform to create a vpc network and a GKE in GCP
In this guide, we will build a Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) instance in Google cloud platform using terraform. Terraform allows you to develop cloud infrastructure by automating repetitive tasks.
Creating a GKE cluster in the console can be tiring, especially if you have to create multiple instances with different parameters such as node types, node sizes etc. Terraform was created to solve that problem. It allows you to have the instructions as code that can be used to plan, deploy, modify, and destroy the clusters programmatically.
-
Better than Butter | LINUX Unplugged 459
We take a sneak peek at some future tech coming to Linux, and share details on HP's new laptop that runs POP!
-
Episode 324 – WTF is up with WFH – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about the whole work from home debate. It seems like there are a lot of very silly excuses why working from home is bad. We’ve both been working from home for a long time and have a chat about the topic. There’s not much security in this one, but it is a fun discussion.
-
Kubernetes 1.24: Avoid Collisions Assigning IP Addresses to Services | Kubernetes
In Kubernetes, Services are an abstract way to expose an application running on a set of Pods. Services can have a cluster-scoped virtual IP address (using a Service of type: ClusterIP). Clients can connect using that virtual IP address, and Kubernetes then load-balances traffic to that Service across the different backing Pods.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 363 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago