A rethink of EasyOS architecture
As I posted a couple of days ago, taking some time-out from getting the bugs out of Easy Bookworm, to think about some fundamental issues and how they might be fixed.
A big concern is running Easy on a cheap flash drive that does not have wear-leveling. The problem becomes more severe if the working-partition is ext4 with a journal, as the journal writes a lot to the drive.
Another problem, that has also plagued the pups, is that if the working-partition does not have a journal, the filesystem is marked as "not clean" at shutdown.
The latter problem is caused by the aufs layered filesystem being at "/", so we are unable to unmount it at shutdown. Nor are we able to remount the working-partition as read-only, as it is busy.
