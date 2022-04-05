Language Selection

10 Best Raspberry Pi Pico Projects To Build in 2022

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of May 2022 12:31:07 PM
Hardware

If you’re an engineering student or a robotics fanatic, I’m sure you’ve heard a lot about the Raspberry Pi and Pi projects. The regular Raspberry Pi boards and Pi projects are more often for robotics and simulations. The Pi board 3B, 4B, and higher versions are similar to a single-board computer (SBC). There are many differences between the Raspberry Pi regular boards and the Pi Pico boards. You can build and run projects on the Raspberry Pi Pico boards; on the other hand, you can run a Linux OS to get the full PC experience on traditional Pi boards. However, you can get the Fuzix OS on a Pico board. The Fuzix OS is a very tiny 8-bit OS perfect for a small Pico board.

Kdenlive 22.04.1 released

The first maintenance release of the 22.04 series is out with two out-of-the-box effect templates: Secondary Color Correction and Shut-off as well as a new Box Blur filter. This version fixes incorrect levels displayed in the audio mixer, timeline preview rendering, thumbnail caching and text alignment in the Titler. There is also a reverse option in same track transitions. Read more

A rethink of EasyOS architecture

As I posted a couple of days ago, taking some time-out from getting the bugs out of Easy Bookworm, to think about some fundamental issues and how they might be fixed. A big concern is running Easy on a cheap flash drive that does not have wear-leveling. The problem becomes more severe if the working-partition is ext4 with a journal, as the journal writes a lot to the drive. Another problem, that has also plagued the pups, is that if the working-partition does not have a journal, the filesystem is marked as "not clean" at shutdown. The latter problem is caused by the aufs layered filesystem being at "/", so we are unable to unmount it at shutdown. Nor are we able to remount the working-partition as read-only, as it is busy. Read more

