GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu

GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/ tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.18-gnu. Compressed tarballs and incremental patches are also available at <https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.18-gnu/>. The cleanup scripts are unchanged since the updates for rc6. Jason Self drew a new image for his beautiful Freedo-and-GNU-themed artwork collection for this release, check it out at https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#news or the whole collection at https://jxself.org/git/?p=freedo.git;a=tree While adding Jason's image, I noticed earlier images were a little messed up in our https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#artwork section, so I fixed them up, and turned the displayed bitmap images into links to their corresponding sources in vector graphics. Freesh and RPMFreedom, the distributions of .deb and .rpm packages of GNU Linux-libre maintained by Jason Self, are expected to have binaries of 5.18-gnu available shortly. Thanks, Jason! This was a busy release, with 7 new drivers requiring cleanups to avoid inducing users to install the blobs they require: MIPI DBI panels, Amphion VPU, MediaTek MT7986 WMAC, Mediatek 7921U (USB) and Realtek 8852a and 8852c WiFi, Intel AVS, and Texas Instruments TAS5805M speaker amplifier. A bunch DTS files were added for new Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs, and had the blob names in them cleaned up for the same reason. Other preexisting drivers also required updates because of new mentions of blobs: AMD GPUs, MediaTek MT7915 and Silicon Labs WF200+ WiFi, Mellanox Spectrum wired ethernet, Realtek rtw8852c, Qualcomm Q6V5 and Wolfson ADSP, MediaTek HCI UART. Finally, lots of drivers were moved within the source tree, and the script that drives the cleaning up had to be updated to reflect those changes to media drivers, MHI bus and AMD GPU. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on IRC (#gnu-linux-libre on libera.chat). I often mention our releases on P2P or federated social media as well. The link in my email signature has directions. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.

