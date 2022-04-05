GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu
GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and
cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from
our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/
tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.18-gnu.
Compressed tarballs and incremental patches are also available at
<https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.18-gnu/>.
The cleanup scripts are unchanged since the updates for rc6. Jason Self
drew a new image for his beautiful Freedo-and-GNU-themed artwork
collection for this release, check it out at
https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#news or the whole collection at
https://jxself.org/git/?p=freedo.git;a=tree
While adding Jason's image, I noticed earlier images were a little
messed up in our https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#artwork section, so I
fixed them up, and turned the displayed bitmap images into links to
their corresponding sources in vector graphics.
Freesh and RPMFreedom, the distributions of .deb and .rpm packages of
GNU Linux-libre maintained by Jason Self, are expected to have binaries
of 5.18-gnu available shortly. Thanks, Jason!
This was a busy release, with 7 new drivers requiring cleanups to avoid
inducing users to install the blobs they require: MIPI DBI panels,
Amphion VPU, MediaTek MT7986 WMAC, Mediatek 7921U (USB) and Realtek
8852a and 8852c WiFi, Intel AVS, and Texas Instruments TAS5805M speaker
amplifier. A bunch DTS files were added for new Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs,
and had the blob names in them cleaned up for the same reason.
Other preexisting drivers also required updates because of new mentions
of blobs: AMD GPUs, MediaTek MT7915 and Silicon Labs WF200+ WiFi,
Mellanox Spectrum wired ethernet, Realtek rtw8852c, Qualcomm Q6V5 and
Wolfson ADSP, MediaTek HCI UART.
Finally, lots of drivers were moved within the source tree, and the
script that drives the cleaning up had to be updated to reflect those
changes to media drivers, MHI bus and AMD GPU.
For up-to-the-minute news, join us on IRC (#gnu-linux-libre on
libera.chat). I often mention our releases on P2P or federated social
media as well. The link in my email signature has directions.
Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.
