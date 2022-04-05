Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of May 2022 01:39:43 PM

GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and

cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from

our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/

tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.18-gnu.

Compressed tarballs and incremental patches are also available at

<https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.18-gnu/>.

The cleanup scripts are unchanged since the updates for rc6. Jason Self

drew a new image for his beautiful Freedo-and-GNU-themed artwork

collection for this release, check it out at

https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#news or the whole collection at

https://jxself.org/git/?p=freedo.git;a=tree

While adding Jason's image, I noticed earlier images were a little

messed up in our https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#artwork section, so I

fixed them up, and turned the displayed bitmap images into links to

their corresponding sources in vector graphics.

Freesh and RPMFreedom, the distributions of .deb and .rpm packages of

GNU Linux-libre maintained by Jason Self, are expected to have binaries

of 5.18-gnu available shortly. Thanks, Jason!

This was a busy release, with 7 new drivers requiring cleanups to avoid

inducing users to install the blobs they require: MIPI DBI panels,

Amphion VPU, MediaTek MT7986 WMAC, Mediatek 7921U (USB) and Realtek

8852a and 8852c WiFi, Intel AVS, and Texas Instruments TAS5805M speaker

amplifier. A bunch DTS files were added for new Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs,

and had the blob names in them cleaned up for the same reason.

Other preexisting drivers also required updates because of new mentions

of blobs: AMD GPUs, MediaTek MT7915 and Silicon Labs WF200+ WiFi,

Mellanox Spectrum wired ethernet, Realtek rtw8852c, Qualcomm Q6V5 and

Wolfson ADSP, MediaTek HCI UART.

Finally, lots of drivers were moved within the source tree, and the

script that drives the cleaning up had to be updated to reflect those

changes to media drivers, MHI bus and AMD GPU.

For up-to-the-minute news, join us on IRC (#gnu-linux-libre on

libera.chat). I often mention our releases on P2P or federated social

media as well. The link in my email signature has directions.

Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.