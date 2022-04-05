today's howtos
How to Change the Owner of Directory in Linux
Under a Linux file system, we have files, folders, and directories. A folder only contains files and a directory contains both folders and files. Each of these files, folders, and directories are associated with an owner, a group, and permission access rights.
This article guide will walk us through determining and changing the ownership of a directory on a Linux system.
How to View PDF File in Linux Command Line
Please note that this article seeks to explore viable ways of viewing (not opening) a PDF file from the Linux command-line environment. The creation of the PDF or Portable Document Format file type was inspired to solve/lessen the hurdles that made document sharing between operating systems and computers difficult.
How to use Terraform to create a vpc network and a Cloud SQL in GCP
In this guide, we will build a Cloud SQL instance in Google cloud platform using terraform. Terraform allows you to develop cloud infrastructure by automating repetitive tasks.
Creating a Cloud SQL cluster in the console can be tiring, especially if you have to create multiple instances with different parameters such as node types, node sizes etc. Terraform was created to solve that problem. It allows you to have the instructions as code that can be used to plan, deploy, modify, and destroy the clusters programmatically.
How to Convert Hex to ASCII Characters in Linux
A hexadecimal numbering system is ideal for large digital systems as it can hold/represent long binary values. This system is referred to as base-16 because a combined total of 16 (digital and alphabetic) symbols from 0 to F are used to represent it.
In comparison to other numbering systems like decimal, hexadecimal provides a closer visual mapping making it easier to read ad interpret.
ASCII or American Standard Code for Information Interchange makes electronic communication possible through its character encoding standard. Therefore, this standard takes credit for text representation in devices like computers and telecommunication equipment.
How to Install Python Programming in Alpine Linux
An increasing number of Linux users are moving towards Python programming language as the go-to development language for mobile, desktop, and web-based applications. Python is also gaining roots in data science as an effective and powerful tool for complex datasets’ manipulation, analysis, and visualization.
How to use Terraform to create a Redis instance in GCP
In this guide, we will build a Redis instance in Google cloud platform using terraform. Terraform allows you to develop cloud infrastructure by automating repetitive tasks.
Creating a Redis cluster in the console can be tiring, especially if you have to create multiple instances with different parameters such as node types, node sizes etc. Terraform was created to solve that problem. It allows you to have the instructions as code that can be used to plan, deploy, modify, and destroy the clusters programmatically.
How To Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04
LibreOffice is a free and open-source office suite with a clean interface. It provides most of the tools required for an Office suite like Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing), etc.
We can directly download the LibreOffice Debian packages from its official download page or use the Apt repository for the installation.
This tutorial will help you to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop system.
How To Save A File In Vim / Vi Without Root Permission With sudo
{Updated} Forgot to edit Linux or Unix/macOS file as sudo user? Want to overwrite without quitting vim on Linux/Unix? Try vim cmd trick and save time.The post How To Save A File In Vim / Vi Without Root Permission With sudo appeared first on nixCraft.
Bash Check File If Exists - ByteXD
When working with files in bash, it is essential to know whether the particular file or directory exists. Based on the availability of the files and directories, you can perform further operations and tasks. This tutorial will introduce, explain, and demonstrate how to check if a file or directory exists in the specified location. Let’s explore them.
How to install command-line tools on a Mac | Red Hat Developer [Ed: This is what Red Hat is publishing...]
You can install command line tools like those from Linux on macOS but that requires a change to security settings. Learn more.
How to install PostgreSQL 14 on Ubuntu 20.04 from the source - NextGenTips
In this article, we are going to learn how to install and get PostgreSQL 14 up and running on an Ubuntu 20.04 server. PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system that uses and extends the SQL language combined with many features that safely store and scale the most complicated data workloads.
How to change hostname on Amazon Linux 2 without reboot
Do you want to set or update the AWS EC2 or Lightsail hostname without a reboot when using Amazon Linux 2? Here is how to set or change the hostname on Amazon Linux 2 distribution using the ssh client.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Raspberry Pi Pico Projects To Build in 2022
If you’re an engineering student or a robotics fanatic, I’m sure you’ve heard a lot about the Raspberry Pi and Pi projects. The regular Raspberry Pi boards and Pi projects are more often for robotics and simulations. The Pi board 3B, 4B, and higher versions are similar to a single-board computer (SBC). There are many differences between the Raspberry Pi regular boards and the Pi Pico boards. You can build and run projects on the Raspberry Pi Pico boards; on the other hand, you can run a Linux OS to get the full PC experience on traditional Pi boards. However, you can get the Fuzix OS on a Pico board. The Fuzix OS is a very tiny 8-bit OS perfect for a small Pico board.
Kdenlive 22.04.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 22.04 series is out with two out-of-the-box effect templates: Secondary Color Correction and Shut-off as well as a new Box Blur filter. This version fixes incorrect levels displayed in the audio mixer, timeline preview rendering, thumbnail caching and text alignment in the Titler. There is also a reverse option in same track transitions.
A rethink of EasyOS architecture
As I posted a couple of days ago, taking some time-out from getting the bugs out of Easy Bookworm, to think about some fundamental issues and how they might be fixed. A big concern is running Easy on a cheap flash drive that does not have wear-leveling. The problem becomes more severe if the working-partition is ext4 with a journal, as the journal writes a lot to the drive. Another problem, that has also plagued the pups, is that if the working-partition does not have a journal, the filesystem is marked as "not clean" at shutdown. The latter problem is caused by the aufs layered filesystem being at "/", so we are unable to unmount it at shutdown. Nor are we able to remount the working-partition as read-only, as it is busy.
