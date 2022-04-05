If you’re an engineering student or a robotics fanatic, I’m sure you’ve heard a lot about the Raspberry Pi and Pi projects. The regular Raspberry Pi boards and Pi projects are more often for robotics and simulations. The Pi board 3B, 4B, and higher versions are similar to a single-board computer (SBC). There are many differences between the Raspberry Pi regular boards and the Pi Pico boards. You can build and run projects on the Raspberry Pi Pico boards; on the other hand, you can run a Linux OS to get the full PC experience on traditional Pi boards. However, you can get the Fuzix OS on a Pico board. The Fuzix OS is a very tiny 8-bit OS perfect for a small Pico board.

