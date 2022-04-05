IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Digital transformation: 3 simple strategies to get yours moving forward
We talk a lot about a technology-driven economy, but technology does not solve problems –people do. Technological investments depend on people.
For organizations trying to make a digital transformation, it can feel like people are stuck. Even when shifting to a digital environment is necessary for teams to function, there can be reluctance, hesitation, and in some cases, difficulty adapting to new kinds of communications and behaviors.
Change doesn’t happen overnight. The key to success is the ability to adopt and use new forms of technology. And that means your organization and your people need to overcome a common hurdle: the belief that technology alone will solve all problems. Author and professor Gerald Kane describes overlooking the importance of people in digital transformation as “the technology fallacy.”
Building a learning culture with AI
Building your organization’s digital acumen is a critical priority for CIOs today. You won’t be future-ready by simply hiring people with the most cutting-edge skills – you also need to create a culture where everyone is continually working on growing and evolving their skills together.
I often tell my IT organization that the half-life of an IT professional is about 18 months because technology is constantly changing; thus, it is critical we are all continual learners. That’s true not only at Johnson & Johnson; I’ve observed this across other companies and industries too.
To support building our IT organization’s digital acumen, we implemented a program that uses artificial intelligence to assess our skills. Not only has this given us tremendous transparency into the strengths and gaps in our organization, but it’s also enabled us to keep our team members marketable and empowered. When you have an empowered team, they are more likely to be motivated to bring their best to their work.
PLPMTUD delivers better path MTU discovery for SCTP in Linux | Red Hat Developer
A maximum transmission unit (MTU) is the largest packet that can be transmitted as a single entity over a network connection. Each network node defines the MTU for packets it's transmitting through a standard called path MTU discovery (PMTUD). The goal of PMTUD is to choose the most efficient packet size that will succeed in reaching the recipient. In this article, you'll learn how this process works in the Linux kernel's implementation of the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP).
Linux SCTP uses an algorithm called Datagram Packetization Layer Path MTU Discovery (DPLPMTUD, or just PLPMTUD), which is described in RFC 8899. Unlike earlier forms of PMTUD, this method does not rely on reception and validation of Packet Too Big (PTB) ICMP messages. The new implementation is therefore more robust than the classical PMTUD.
PLPMTUD for SCTP was implemented in the Linux kernel some months ago and will be supported on versions 8.6 and 9.0 of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
The evolution of application connectivity in a multicloud environment
In the previous article, we outlined how to connect applications that run across hybrid cloud environments. We saw how a layered approach with an enterprise Kubernetes platform, API management and service mesh can address north-south, east-west and network connectivity with the right isolation and separation of concerns.
Hybrid cloud environments and cloud-native applications are evolving, and with them the requirements for application connectivity evolve as well. Therefore, unified solutions that address network and application connectivity concerns together are required to provide abstraction and observability across the environment.
Lotus 123 For Linux Is Like A Digital Treasure Hunt
Ever hear of Lotus 123? It is an old spreadsheet program that dominated the early PC market, taking the crown from incumbent Visicalc. [Tavis Ormandy] has managed to get the old software running natively under Linux — quite a feat for software that is around 40 years old and was meant for a different operating system. You can see the results in glorious green text on a black screen in the video below. If you are a recent convert to Linux, you might not remember what a pain it was “in the old days” to install software. But in this case, it is even worse since the software isn’t even for Linux. The whole adventure started with [Tavis] wanting to find the API kit used to add plugins to Lotus. In theory, you could use it to add modern features to the venerable spreadsheet program.
today's howtos
GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu
GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/ tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.18-gnu. Compressed tarballs and incremental patches are also available at <https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.18-gnu/>. The cleanup scripts are unchanged since the updates for rc6. Jason Self drew a new image for his beautiful Freedo-and-GNU-themed artwork collection for this release, check it out at https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#news or the whole collection at https://jxself.org/git/?p=freedo.git;a=tree While adding Jason's image, I noticed earlier images were a little messed up in our https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#artwork section, so I fixed them up, and turned the displayed bitmap images into links to their corresponding sources in vector graphics. Freesh and RPMFreedom, the distributions of .deb and .rpm packages of GNU Linux-libre maintained by Jason Self, are expected to have binaries of 5.18-gnu available shortly. Thanks, Jason! This was a busy release, with 7 new drivers requiring cleanups to avoid inducing users to install the blobs they require: MIPI DBI panels, Amphion VPU, MediaTek MT7986 WMAC, Mediatek 7921U (USB) and Realtek 8852a and 8852c WiFi, Intel AVS, and Texas Instruments TAS5805M speaker amplifier. A bunch DTS files were added for new Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs, and had the blob names in them cleaned up for the same reason. Other preexisting drivers also required updates because of new mentions of blobs: AMD GPUs, MediaTek MT7915 and Silicon Labs WF200+ WiFi, Mellanox Spectrum wired ethernet, Realtek rtw8852c, Qualcomm Q6V5 and Wolfson ADSP, MediaTek HCI UART. Finally, lots of drivers were moved within the source tree, and the script that drives the cleaning up had to be updated to reflect those changes to media drivers, MHI bus and AMD GPU. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on IRC (#gnu-linux-libre on libera.chat). I often mention our releases on P2P or federated social media as well. The link in my email signature has directions. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.
