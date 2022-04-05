Microsoft and Bad Security
Here is why Microsoft continues to add unpopular features to Windows
Microsoft plans to release two feature updates for its Windows operating systems later this year. Work on future feature updates continues unhindered as well, and the first builds of the 2023 feature update version are already available.
Web addresses may be entered directly to open sites, but any other input is redirected to Microsoft's Bing search engine. All requests are opened in Microsoft's Edge web browser when the search widget is used.
Microsoft drops emergency patch after Patch Tuesday screw up
Microsoft has issued an out-of-band patch fixing an issue that caused server or client authentication failures on domain controllers after installing the 10 May 2022 Patch Tuesday updates.
The Patch Tuesday issue was identified by users shortly after the monthly update was issued, and affected services including Network Policy Server (NPS), Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS), Radius, Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP) and Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP).
Password policy guidance | Pen Test Partners
Passwords are securely stored by using a one-way hashing algorithm to generate a representation of the original password. Authentication mechanisms then compare the hash of an entered password with the stored hash value to determine if the password is correct. Because these hashing algorithms are not reversible, the only way to crack a password is to guess passwords and see if there is a hash match. It is therefore important to make the password resistant to cracking so that if a hashed password is compromised, either by gaining access to the database or capturing it from the network, the original password cannot be retrieved and used by an attacker. The way to do that is by using strong passwords.
Dvuln Labs
This file is encrypted using AES-256-CBC encryption combined with Base64 encoding.
A 4-digit application PIN (which gets set during the initial onboarding when a user first instals the application) is the encryption password used to protect or encrypt the licence data.
The problem here is that an attacker who has access to the encrypted licence data (whether that be through accessing a phone backup, direct access to the device or remote compromise) could easily brute-force this 4-digit PIN by using a script that would try all 10,000 combinations….
[…]
The second design flaw that is favourable for attackers is that the Digital Driver Licence data is never validated against the back-end authority which is the Service NSW API/database.
This means that the application has no native method to validate the Digital Driver Licence data that exists on the phone and thus cannot perform further actions such as warn users when this data has been modified.
As the Digital Licence is stored on the client’s device, validation should take place to ensure the local copy of the data actually matches the Digital Driver’s Licence data that was originally downloaded from the Service NSW API.
As this verification does not take place, an attacker is able to display the edited data on the Service NSW application without any preventative factors.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Lotus 123 For Linux Is Like A Digital Treasure Hunt
Ever hear of Lotus 123? It is an old spreadsheet program that dominated the early PC market, taking the crown from incumbent Visicalc. [Tavis Ormandy] has managed to get the old software running natively under Linux — quite a feat for software that is around 40 years old and was meant for a different operating system. You can see the results in glorious green text on a black screen in the video below. If you are a recent convert to Linux, you might not remember what a pain it was “in the old days” to install software. But in this case, it is even worse since the software isn’t even for Linux. The whole adventure started with [Tavis] wanting to find the API kit used to add plugins to Lotus. In theory, you could use it to add modern features to the venerable spreadsheet program.
today's howtos
GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu
GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/ tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.18-gnu. Compressed tarballs and incremental patches are also available at <https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.18-gnu/>. The cleanup scripts are unchanged since the updates for rc6. Jason Self drew a new image for his beautiful Freedo-and-GNU-themed artwork collection for this release, check it out at https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#news or the whole collection at https://jxself.org/git/?p=freedo.git;a=tree While adding Jason's image, I noticed earlier images were a little messed up in our https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#artwork section, so I fixed them up, and turned the displayed bitmap images into links to their corresponding sources in vector graphics. Freesh and RPMFreedom, the distributions of .deb and .rpm packages of GNU Linux-libre maintained by Jason Self, are expected to have binaries of 5.18-gnu available shortly. Thanks, Jason! This was a busy release, with 7 new drivers requiring cleanups to avoid inducing users to install the blobs they require: MIPI DBI panels, Amphion VPU, MediaTek MT7986 WMAC, Mediatek 7921U (USB) and Realtek 8852a and 8852c WiFi, Intel AVS, and Texas Instruments TAS5805M speaker amplifier. A bunch DTS files were added for new Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs, and had the blob names in them cleaned up for the same reason. Other preexisting drivers also required updates because of new mentions of blobs: AMD GPUs, MediaTek MT7915 and Silicon Labs WF200+ WiFi, Mellanox Spectrum wired ethernet, Realtek rtw8852c, Qualcomm Q6V5 and Wolfson ADSP, MediaTek HCI UART. Finally, lots of drivers were moved within the source tree, and the script that drives the cleaning up had to be updated to reflect those changes to media drivers, MHI bus and AMD GPU. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on IRC (#gnu-linux-libre on libera.chat). I often mention our releases on P2P or federated social media as well. The link in my email signature has directions. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.
