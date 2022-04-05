IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
We talk a lot about a technology-driven economy, but technology does not solve problems –people do. Technological investments depend on people.
For organizations trying to make a digital transformation, it can feel like people are stuck. Even when shifting to a digital environment is necessary for teams to function, there can be reluctance, hesitation, and in some cases, difficulty adapting to new kinds of communications and behaviors.
Change doesn’t happen overnight. The key to success is the ability to adopt and use new forms of technology. And that means your organization and your people need to overcome a common hurdle: the belief that technology alone will solve all problems. Author and professor Gerald Kane describes overlooking the importance of people in digital transformation as “the technology fallacy.”
Building your organization’s digital acumen is a critical priority for CIOs today. You won’t be future-ready by simply hiring people with the most cutting-edge skills – you also need to create a culture where everyone is continually working on growing and evolving their skills together.
I often tell my IT organization that the half-life of an IT professional is about 18 months because technology is constantly changing; thus, it is critical we are all continual learners. That’s true not only at Johnson & Johnson; I’ve observed this across other companies and industries too.
To support building our IT organization’s digital acumen, we implemented a program that uses artificial intelligence to assess our skills. Not only has this given us tremendous transparency into the strengths and gaps in our organization, but it’s also enabled us to keep our team members marketable and empowered. When you have an empowered team, they are more likely to be motivated to bring their best to their work.
A maximum transmission unit (MTU) is the largest packet that can be transmitted as a single entity over a network connection. Each network node defines the MTU for packets it's transmitting through a standard called path MTU discovery (PMTUD). The goal of PMTUD is to choose the most efficient packet size that will succeed in reaching the recipient. In this article, you'll learn how this process works in the Linux kernel's implementation of the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP).
Linux SCTP uses an algorithm called Datagram Packetization Layer Path MTU Discovery (DPLPMTUD, or just PLPMTUD), which is described in RFC 8899. Unlike earlier forms of PMTUD, this method does not rely on reception and validation of Packet Too Big (PTB) ICMP messages. The new implementation is therefore more robust than the classical PMTUD.
PLPMTUD for SCTP was implemented in the Linux kernel some months ago and will be supported on versions 8.6 and 9.0 of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
In the previous article, we outlined how to connect applications that run across hybrid cloud environments. We saw how a layered approach with an enterprise Kubernetes platform, API management and service mesh can address north-south, east-west and network connectivity with the right isolation and separation of concerns.
Hybrid cloud environments and cloud-native applications are evolving, and with them the requirements for application connectivity evolve as well. Therefore, unified solutions that address network and application connectivity concerns together are required to provide abstraction and observability across the environment.
Lotus 123 For Linux Is Like A Digital Treasure Hunt
Ever hear of Lotus 123? It is an old spreadsheet program that dominated the early PC market, taking the crown from incumbent Visicalc. [Tavis Ormandy] has managed to get the old software running natively under Linux — quite a feat for software that is around 40 years old and was meant for a different operating system. You can see the results in glorious green text on a black screen in the video below.
If you are a recent convert to Linux, you might not remember what a pain it was “in the old days” to install software. But in this case, it is even worse since the software isn’t even for Linux. The whole adventure started with [Tavis] wanting to find the API kit used to add plugins to Lotus. In theory, you could use it to add modern features to the venerable spreadsheet program.
Under a Linux file system, we have files, folders, and directories. A folder only contains files and a directory contains both folders and files. Each of these files, folders, and directories are associated with an owner, a group, and permission access rights.
This article guide will walk us through determining and changing the ownership of a directory on a Linux system.
Please note that this article seeks to explore viable ways of viewing (not opening) a PDF file from the Linux command-line environment. The creation of the PDF or Portable Document Format file type was inspired to solve/lessen the hurdles that made document sharing between operating systems and computers difficult.
In this guide, we will build a Cloud SQL instance in Google cloud platform using terraform. Terraform allows you to develop cloud infrastructure by automating repetitive tasks.
Creating a Cloud SQL cluster in the console can be tiring, especially if you have to create multiple instances with different parameters such as node types, node sizes etc. Terraform was created to solve that problem. It allows you to have the instructions as code that can be used to plan, deploy, modify, and destroy the clusters programmatically.
A hexadecimal numbering system is ideal for large digital systems as it can hold/represent long binary values. This system is referred to as base-16 because a combined total of 16 (digital and alphabetic) symbols from 0 to F are used to represent it.
In comparison to other numbering systems like decimal, hexadecimal provides a closer visual mapping making it easier to read ad interpret.
ASCII or American Standard Code for Information Interchange makes electronic communication possible through its character encoding standard. Therefore, this standard takes credit for text representation in devices like computers and telecommunication equipment.
An increasing number of Linux users are moving towards Python programming language as the go-to development language for mobile, desktop, and web-based applications. Python is also gaining roots in data science as an effective and powerful tool for complex datasets’ manipulation, analysis, and visualization.
In this guide, we will build a Redis instance in Google cloud platform using terraform. Terraform allows you to develop cloud infrastructure by automating repetitive tasks.
Creating a Redis cluster in the console can be tiring, especially if you have to create multiple instances with different parameters such as node types, node sizes etc. Terraform was created to solve that problem. It allows you to have the instructions as code that can be used to plan, deploy, modify, and destroy the clusters programmatically.
LibreOffice is a free and open-source office suite with a clean interface. It provides most of the tools required for an Office suite like Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing), etc.
We can directly download the LibreOffice Debian packages from its official download page or use the Apt repository for the installation.
This tutorial will help you to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop system.
{Updated} Forgot to edit Linux or Unix/macOS file as sudo user? Want to overwrite without quitting vim on Linux/Unix? Try vim cmd trick and save time.The post How To Save A File In Vim / Vi Without Root Permission With sudo appeared first on nixCraft.
When working with files in bash, it is essential to know whether the particular file or directory exists. Based on the availability of the files and directories, you can perform further operations and tasks. This tutorial will introduce, explain, and demonstrate how to check if a file or directory exists in the specified location. Let’s explore them.
You can install command line tools like those from Linux on macOS but that requires a change to security settings. Learn more.
In this article, we are going to learn how to install and get PostgreSQL 14 up and running on an Ubuntu 20.04 server. PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system that uses and extends the SQL language combined with many features that safely store and scale the most complicated data workloads.
Do you want to set or update the AWS EC2 or Lightsail hostname without a reboot when using Amazon Linux 2? Here is how to set or change the hostname on Amazon Linux 2 distribution using the ssh client.
GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu
GNU Linux-libre 5.18-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and
cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from
our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/
tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.18-gnu.
Compressed tarballs and incremental patches are also available at
<https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.18-gnu/>.
The cleanup scripts are unchanged since the updates for rc6. Jason Self
drew a new image for his beautiful Freedo-and-GNU-themed artwork
collection for this release, check it out at
https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#news or the whole collection at
https://jxself.org/git/?p=freedo.git;a=tree
While adding Jason's image, I noticed earlier images were a little
messed up in our https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#artwork section, so I
fixed them up, and turned the displayed bitmap images into links to
their corresponding sources in vector graphics.
Freesh and RPMFreedom, the distributions of .deb and .rpm packages of
GNU Linux-libre maintained by Jason Self, are expected to have binaries
of 5.18-gnu available shortly. Thanks, Jason!
This was a busy release, with 7 new drivers requiring cleanups to avoid
inducing users to install the blobs they require: MIPI DBI panels,
Amphion VPU, MediaTek MT7986 WMAC, Mediatek 7921U (USB) and Realtek
8852a and 8852c WiFi, Intel AVS, and Texas Instruments TAS5805M speaker
amplifier. A bunch DTS files were added for new Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs,
and had the blob names in them cleaned up for the same reason.
Other preexisting drivers also required updates because of new mentions
of blobs: AMD GPUs, MediaTek MT7915 and Silicon Labs WF200+ WiFi,
Mellanox Spectrum wired ethernet, Realtek rtw8852c, Qualcomm Q6V5 and
Wolfson ADSP, MediaTek HCI UART.
Finally, lots of drivers were moved within the source tree, and the
script that drives the cleaning up had to be updated to reflect those
changes to media drivers, MHI bus and AMD GPU.
For up-to-the-minute news, join us on IRC (#gnu-linux-libre on
libera.chat). I often mention our releases on P2P or federated social
media as well. The link in my email signature has directions.
Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.
