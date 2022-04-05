Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 23rd of May 2022 08:12:35 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Linux Kernel 5.18 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX

    Linus Torvalds today announced the Linux kernel 5.18 and it comes with new features and improvements in hardware support.

  • How to Install Akaunting on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting

    Akaunting is web-based, free, and open-source accounting software designed to help small businesses. It helps small businesses and freelancers manage and streamline payment, invoicing, and other operations. With its client portal features, administrators are able to share financial information like transactional and invoicing information with the clients. The application also offers complete tools to manage your finances.

  • How To Install Caddy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Caddy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Caddy is a powerful open-source web server written in Go. It has great security features with automatic HTTPS and fast than other web servers utilizing the power of CPUs.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Caddy web server on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Manage Git in Emacs with Magit - Make Tech Easier

    Git is a brilliant tool. It simplifies the version control process and it allows users to easily share and contribute code to each other. Git is also system and content agnostic. This means that it can run on any platform, which makes it a highly useful and sought after tool for programmers and casual users alike.

    One issue with Git, however, is that it requires you to use a command-line utility to fully use its functions. This means that in order to use Git you need to learn a number of commands specific to it. However, if you are using Emacs there can be a better way.

    Magit is a powerful front-end for Git in Emacs. It allows you to easily and seamlessly use Git in Emacs to create, manipulate and save Git repositories through simple Emacs keybindings. Not only that, Magit also automatically adapts existing Git repositories through its interface. This means that you can install Magit right now and immediately use it to manage version control.

  • How to Show Line Numbers in Vi - buildVirtual

    When making changes to scripts or text files from the Linux command line I tend to use Vi / Vim as my go to editor as it tends to be available on any Linux system I work on.

    If you’re used to writing scripts using a tool such as vscode, you will be used to seeing line numbers in the editor. Line numbers are particularly useful when writing scripts as a way to help navigate your code making it easier to debug scripts as well as work collaboratively. When first using vi or vim, they are a notable absence, as by default they are not shown. Luckily it’s easy to turn line numbering on.

  • PHP MySQL ORDER BY Clause - OSTechNix

    This guide describes how to select data from a MySQL database table and sort the data by a specific column in ascending or descending order with ORDER by clause using PHP in XAMPP stack.

7 pieces of Linux advice for beginners

My brother told me that Linux was like a "software erector set" (that's a dated reference to the old Erector sets that could be purchased in the 1950s and 1960s) which was a helpful metaphor. I was using Windows 3.1 and Windows NT at the time and was trying to build a useful and safe K-12 school district website. This was in 2001 and 2002 and there were very few texts or resources on the web that were helpful. One of the resources recommended was the "Root Users Guide," a very large book that had lots of printed information in it but was tough to decipher and know just how to proceed. One of the most useful resources for me was an online course that Mandrake Linux maintained. It was a step-by-step explanation of the nuances of using and administering a Linux computer or server. I used that along with a listserv that Red Hat maintained in those days, where you could pose questions and get answers. Read more

Software Releases: Pgpool-II, pgmetrics, Systemd

The 8 Best Linux Apps for Photographers

Capture and create beautiful photographs on Linux using these eight apps specially developed for photographers. For photographers, Linux provides some of the most advanced and comprehensive image manipulation applications. Best of all, virtually all of them are free and open-source software. That means that no matter what you decide to do with them, it won’t cost you a dime. You can download some just to check them out or incorporate them into your regular workflow. It’s up to you. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (admesh, condor, firefox-esr, libpgjava, libxml2, rsyslog, and thunderbird), Fedora (dotnet6.0, libarchive, php-openpsa-universalfeedcreator, thunderbird, and vim), Mageia (ffmpeg, kernel, kernel-linus, microcode, netatalk, nvidia-current, nvidia390, opencontainers-runc, postgresql, and ruby-nokogiri), Slackware (mariadb and mozilla), and SUSE (curl, firefox, libarchive, librecad, libxls, openldap2, php7, and postgresql10).

  • Mozilla Releases Security Products for Multiple Firefox Products | CISA

    Mozilla has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Firefox 100.0.2, Firefox for Android 100.3.0, and Firefox ESR 91.9.1. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.  

  • Upgrading Mozilla’s Root Store Policy to Version 2.8 - Mozilla Security Blog

    In accordance with the Mozilla Manifesto, which emphasizes the open development of policy that protects users’ privacy and security, we have worked with the Mozilla community over the past several months to improve the Mozilla Root Store Policy (MRSP) so that we can now announce version 2.8, effective June 1, 2022. These policy changes aim to improve the transparency of Certificate Authority (CA) operations and the certificates that they issue.

  • We need to talk about sex toys and cyber security | Pen Test Partners

    We’ve written about the appalling security of smart sex toys over the years. Finally, an invite came to give a talk on the subject to a TEDx audience. I debated whether to give the talk with colleagues, as we’ve never wanted to be pigeon-holed in this space! But we felt that public awareness of the lax security was one of the ways to encourage the toy manufacturers to improve. Issues such as precise position leakage of LGBT+ people in countries where they were persecuted by authorities were simply too concerning.

