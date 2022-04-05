today's howtos
-
How To Install Linux Kernel 5.18 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
Linus Torvalds today announced the Linux kernel 5.18 and it comes with new features and improvements in hardware support.
-
How to Install Akaunting on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
Akaunting is web-based, free, and open-source accounting software designed to help small businesses. It helps small businesses and freelancers manage and streamline payment, invoicing, and other operations. With its client portal features, administrators are able to share financial information like transactional and invoicing information with the clients. The application also offers complete tools to manage your finances.
-
How To Install Caddy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Caddy on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Caddy is a powerful open-source web server written in Go. It has great security features with automatic HTTPS and fast than other web servers utilizing the power of CPUs.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Caddy web server on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Manage Git in Emacs with Magit - Make Tech Easier
Git is a brilliant tool. It simplifies the version control process and it allows users to easily share and contribute code to each other. Git is also system and content agnostic. This means that it can run on any platform, which makes it a highly useful and sought after tool for programmers and casual users alike.
One issue with Git, however, is that it requires you to use a command-line utility to fully use its functions. This means that in order to use Git you need to learn a number of commands specific to it. However, if you are using Emacs there can be a better way.
Magit is a powerful front-end for Git in Emacs. It allows you to easily and seamlessly use Git in Emacs to create, manipulate and save Git repositories through simple Emacs keybindings. Not only that, Magit also automatically adapts existing Git repositories through its interface. This means that you can install Magit right now and immediately use it to manage version control.
-
How to Show Line Numbers in Vi - buildVirtual
When making changes to scripts or text files from the Linux command line I tend to use Vi / Vim as my go to editor as it tends to be available on any Linux system I work on.
If you’re used to writing scripts using a tool such as vscode, you will be used to seeing line numbers in the editor. Line numbers are particularly useful when writing scripts as a way to help navigate your code making it easier to debug scripts as well as work collaboratively. When first using vi or vim, they are a notable absence, as by default they are not shown. Luckily it’s easy to turn line numbering on.
-
PHP MySQL ORDER BY Clause - OSTechNix
This guide describes how to select data from a MySQL database table and sort the data by a specific column in ascending or descending order with ORDER by clause using PHP in XAMPP stack.
-
7 pieces of Linux advice for beginners
My brother told me that Linux was like a "software erector set" (that's a dated reference to the old Erector sets that could be purchased in the 1950s and 1960s) which was a helpful metaphor. I was using Windows 3.1 and Windows NT at the time and was trying to build a useful and safe K-12 school district website. This was in 2001 and 2002 and there were very few texts or resources on the web that were helpful. One of the resources recommended was the "Root Users Guide," a very large book that had lots of printed information in it but was tough to decipher and know just how to proceed. One of the most useful resources for me was an online course that Mandrake Linux maintained. It was a step-by-step explanation of the nuances of using and administering a Linux computer or server. I used that along with a listserv that Red Hat maintained in those days, where you could pose questions and get answers.
Software Releases: Pgpool-II, pgmetrics, Systemd
The 8 Best Linux Apps for Photographers
Capture and create beautiful photographs on Linux using these eight apps specially developed for photographers. For photographers, Linux provides some of the most advanced and comprehensive image manipulation applications. Best of all, virtually all of them are free and open-source software. That means that no matter what you decide to do with them, it won’t cost you a dime. You can download some just to check them out or incorporate them into your regular workflow. It’s up to you.
Security Leftovers
