today's leftovers
-
Godot Engine - Submissions open for Godot 2022 showreel!
Does your Godot-made game or tool (published or work in progress) make you proud? Would you like to showcase it in the upcoming 2022 showreel? Please send us a short video of it!
-
Iago Toral: Vulkan 1.2 getting closer
Lately I have been exposing a bit more functionality in V3DV and was wondering how far we are from Vulkan 1.2. Turns out that a lot of the new Vulkan 1.2 features are actually optional and what we have right now (missing a few trivial patches to expose a few things) seems to be sufficient for a minimal implementation.
We actually did a test run with CTS enabling Vulkan 1.2 to verify this and it went surprisingly well, with just a few test failures that I am currently looking into, so I think we should be able to submit conformance soon.
-
Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Kernel Testing & Dependability
Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Kernel Testing & Dependability Microconference
The Kernel Testing & Dependability Microconference focuses on advancing the state of testing of the Linux kernel and testing on Linux in general. The main purpose is to improve software quality and dependability for applications that require predictability and trust. The microconference aims to create connections between folks working on similar projects, and help individual projects make progress
This microconference is a merge of Testing and Fuzzing and the Kernel Dependability and Assurance microconferences into a single session. There was a lot of overlap in topics and attendees of these MCs and and combining the two tracks will promote collaboration between all the interested communities and people.
-
A hands-on guide to images and containers for developers | Opensource.com
Containers and Open Container Initiative (OCI) images are important open source application packaging and delivery technologies made popular by projects like Docker and Kubernetes. The better you understand them, the more able you will be to use them to enhance the consistency and scalability of your projects.
In this article, I will describe this technology in simple terms, highlight the essential aspects of images and containers for a developer to understand, then wrap up by discussing some best practices developers can follow to make their containers portable. I will also walk you through a simple lab that demonstrates building and running images and containers.
-
10 tutorials to teach you something new about Java | Enable Sysadmin
How well do you know Java? Discover something new about one of the great platforms of modern computing.
-
CherryUSB – A lightweight USB device/host stack for embedded systems
It’s apparently part of Boufallo Lab SDK (e.g. for BL702 MCU), and has been ported and tested with WCH CH32V307 RISC-V MCU, STMicro STM32F4, and Nuvoton NUC442 Cortex-M4 microcontroller, as well as a two Arm Cortex-M3 microcontrollers I’ve never heard of: EastSoft ES32F3 and MindMotion MM32L3xx.
-
The Bank of Georgia transforms its infrastructure to deliver best-in-class customer experiences
Within months the Bank of Georgia IT team had completed implementation and built its SUSE Rancher and Kubernetes environment. It built two clusters (one for development and the other for production) and completed the migration of its core banking applications to the new infrastructure. The team also implemented a stretched Kubernetes cluster over its two data centers that sit miles apart — this stretched cluster is the first of its kind in the region.
-
How your organisation’s travel policy can impact the environment | Philip Withnall
Following on from updating our equipment policy, we’ve recently also updated our travel policy at the Endless OS Foundation. A major part of this update was to introduce consideration of carbon emissions into the decision making for when and how to travel. I’d like to share what we came up with, as it should be broadly applicable to many other technology organisations, and I’m quite excited that people across the foundation worked to make these changes happen.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 429 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
7 pieces of Linux advice for beginners
My brother told me that Linux was like a "software erector set" (that's a dated reference to the old Erector sets that could be purchased in the 1950s and 1960s) which was a helpful metaphor. I was using Windows 3.1 and Windows NT at the time and was trying to build a useful and safe K-12 school district website. This was in 2001 and 2002 and there were very few texts or resources on the web that were helpful. One of the resources recommended was the "Root Users Guide," a very large book that had lots of printed information in it but was tough to decipher and know just how to proceed. One of the most useful resources for me was an online course that Mandrake Linux maintained. It was a step-by-step explanation of the nuances of using and administering a Linux computer or server. I used that along with a listserv that Red Hat maintained in those days, where you could pose questions and get answers.
Software Releases: Pgpool-II, pgmetrics, Systemd
The 8 Best Linux Apps for Photographers
Capture and create beautiful photographs on Linux using these eight apps specially developed for photographers. For photographers, Linux provides some of the most advanced and comprehensive image manipulation applications. Best of all, virtually all of them are free and open-source software. That means that no matter what you decide to do with them, it won’t cost you a dime. You can download some just to check them out or incorporate them into your regular workflow. It’s up to you.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 50 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago