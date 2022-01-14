today's howtos
-
How to play ASTRONEER on Linux
ASTRONEER is a sandbox adventure game developed and published by System Era Softworks. The game was released on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s how you can play ASTRONEER on your Linux desktop or laptop PC.
-
How to clean cache and free up swap on UbuntuHow to clean cache and free up swap on Ubuntu
Ubuntu server is a well-oiled machine. Unfortunately, sometimes it can get bogged down with cache. This guide will cover how you can clean cache and free up swap on your Ubuntu system.
-
How to install The Fertile Crescent on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install The Fertile Crescent on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Get third-party Ubuntu apps with ease using Deb-get
Many useful programs are available for Ubuntu that don’t make their way to the official Ubuntu software repositories. Thankfully, the Deb-get program can bridge that gap by making it easy to install third-party software.
How does Deb-get work? It manually downloads DEB packages unavailable on Ubuntu package repos and feeds them into your system. This guide will show you how to use Deb-get to install third-party apps on Ubuntu with ease.
-
Listen to Apple Music on Linux in style with Cider
Cider isn’t the first app to come to Linux that allows users to listen to Apple Music on the desktop. However, it is the most stylish. It’s so good-looking that many users in the community claim it has a better UI than Apple.
If you want a stylish Apple Music app for your Linux desktop? If so, follow this guide to learn how to set up Cider on your system.
-
How to Install Linux Mainline Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop
-
Automating firewall configuration with RHEL System Roles
Automation can help increase efficiency, save time and improve consistency, which is why Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) includes features that help automate many tasks. RHEL System Roles are a collection of Ansible content that helps provide more consistent workflows and streamline the execution of many manual tasks.
Firewalls are an important aspect to system security as they control network traffic flow on systems. This can range from basic firewall operations to allow traffic on a certain port to more advanced functionality using multiple zones. The RHEL firewall can be used for other actions as well, such as port forwarding. For more information on the RHEL firewall, see the using and configuring firewalld documentation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 421 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Videos and Audio: 7 Tools Every GNU/Linux Gamer 'Needs' To Use, Peppermint OS 5-22-2022 Walkthrough, Late Night Linux
Obarun is gradually becoming a fork of Artix
Take a look at this on your own and judge. It may not be in the official repositories but the last commit is signed by the Founder of Obarun and the rest by his co-author. When OUR was released to the public one of the claimed rules of participation was to not build any parts of systemd or any package that wouldn?t conform to Obarun. Obarun?s version of pacman incorporated a block from installing systemd or its libraries. Elogind is the central part, the essence of systemd. When you have no set principles and values, anything goes, and you can drift from one character to another, without remorse. Obarun will not be removed from the strict list of distros without systemd or elogind, but as soon as this OUR package moves to the repos it will be ?bye bye? Obarun from any mention in this site. At least VOID never claimed to not involve systemd or its parts into the distribution, people just assumed it was systemd-free because of the use of runit and consolekit. So VOID was more justified to switch to systemd?s logind. Newly-updated: 2022 hardcore list of linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
Canonical/Ubuntu: LXD, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 38 min ago
13 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 22 min ago