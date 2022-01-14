Programming Leftovers
2022.21 Math Like – Rakudo Weekly News
Wenzel P.P. Peppmeyer has taken last week’s Weekly Challenge to show how you can have your math look like Raku, or was it the other way around? And using a simple tweak, making the code use multiple CPU’s to get results faster (/r/rakulang comments)!
Toolforge Jobs Framework
This post continues the discussion of Toolforge updates as described in a previous post. Every non-trivial task performed in Toolforge (like executing a script or running a bot) should be dispatched to a job scheduling backend, which ensures that the job is run in a suitable place with sufficient resources.
Complete Guide to Keylogging in Linux: Part 1
A keylogger is a computer program designed to monitor keyboard inputs, generally in a covert manner to ensure that person being monitored is unaware of the activity. These programs generally monitor lower level keyboard events (e.g. key up and key down); and can run anywhere from kernel space to userspace depending upon design.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 20 May 2022 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
Happy Friday, everyone --here's what the Apache community has been up to over the past week...
GitLab version 15 goes big on observability • The Register
One-stop DevOps shop GitLab has announced version 15 of its platform, hot on the heels of pull-based GitOps turning up on the platform's free tier.
Version 15.0 marks the arrival of GitLab's next major iteration and attention this time around has turned to visibility and observability – hardly surprising considering the acquisition of OpsTrace as 2021 drew to a close, as well as workflow automation, security and compliance.
GitLab puts out monthly releases – hitting 15.1 on June 22 – and we spoke to the company's senior director of Product, Kenny Johnston, at the recent Kubecon EU event, about what will be added to version 15 as time goes by. During a chat with the company's senior director of Product, Kenny Johnston, at the recent Kubecon EU event, The Register was told that this was more where dollars were being invested into the product.
Of Opstrace, Johnston said: "We're going to be spending 15 integrating that really deeply with all of GitLab."
Videos and Audio: 7 Tools Every GNU/Linux Gamer 'Needs' To Use, Peppermint OS 5-22-2022 Walkthrough, Late Night Linux
Obarun is gradually becoming a fork of Artix
Take a look at this on your own and judge. It may not be in the official repositories but the last commit is signed by the Founder of Obarun and the rest by his co-author. When OUR was released to the public one of the claimed rules of participation was to not build any parts of systemd or any package that wouldn?t conform to Obarun. Obarun?s version of pacman incorporated a block from installing systemd or its libraries. Elogind is the central part, the essence of systemd. When you have no set principles and values, anything goes, and you can drift from one character to another, without remorse. Obarun will not be removed from the strict list of distros without systemd or elogind, but as soon as this OUR package moves to the repos it will be ?bye bye? Obarun from any mention in this site. At least VOID never claimed to not involve systemd or its parts into the distribution, people just assumed it was systemd-free because of the use of runit and consolekit. So VOID was more justified to switch to systemd?s logind. Newly-updated: 2022 hardcore list of linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
Canonical/Ubuntu: LXD, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More
Security Leftovers
