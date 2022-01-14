today's leftovers
Lomorage is an open-source Photos and video cloud solution
Lomorage is a free open-source self-hosted photo hosting and cataloging system for photographers or anyone who wants to keep a secure backup for his photos.
It is a fairly new player in the market of open-source photo solutions, however, it comes with dozens of new and unique features than its competitors.
In the nutshell, Lomorage offers you an ideal alternative for Google Photos with more extra options as you can host it at any server or machine, and maintain your original quality of your photos and videos.
curl offers repeated transfers at slower pace
curl --rate is your new friend.
This option is for when you use curl to do many requests in a single command line, but you want curl to not do them as quickly as possible. You want curl to do them no more often than at a certain interval. This is a way to slow down the request frequency curl would otherwise possibly use. Tell curl to do the transfers no faster than…
This is a completely different and separate option from the transfer speed rate limit option --limit-rate that has existed for a long time.
A primary reason for using this option is when the server end has a certain capped acceptance rate or other cases where you know it makes no sense to do the requests faster than at a certain interval.
With this new option, you specify the maximum transfer frequency you allow curl to use – in number of transfer starts per time unit (sometimes called request rate) with the new --rate option.
Can you trust a cloud provider for HA? [Ed: 'Clown' computing is meaningless garbage; of course having more servers help, but this terminology is a laughing stock]
We have seen a massive increase in the “real world” dependency on digital services in the last few years. This process will probably continue in the future, and we are not ready for it. In the same few years, we have seen a lot of cases where digital services went offline or got hacked. In a society that relies more and more on digital services, we can not afford such services not to be available or secure. Although security is essential, I want to focus on availability for now.
Is Google finally bringing camera access to Linux on ChromeOS? [Ed: Google reinventing the wheel. They took GNU/Linux, Gentoo to be precise, turned that into a spying bring with hardly any features. Now they bring some back, and it took one decade for this.]
Since its debut more than four years ago, (yeah, it has been four years) Linux on ChromeOS has made some significant improvements and added some major value to the Chrome operating system as a whole. While not a full-blown Linux desktop environment, the Crostini container gives users access to powerful Linux packages that can’t be installed on ChromeOS. Linux on ChromeOS now has direct access to the GPU and USB devices and you can share folders and external drives directly with the Linux environment.
If you know your way around the Linux terminal and you have a capable device, there’s very little that cannot be accomplished on a Chromebook. The one, glaring omission from the ChromeOS Linux container remains to be a point of confusion for myself and many other Chromebook users. Despite having access to USB devices and external storage, Linux on ChromeOS has yet to support the use of a camera. I’m not referring to an external webcam. I mean cameras, period. If you install a simple webcam package such as Cheese, it simply cannot see your device’s webcam.
Linux Release Roundup #22.21: RHEL 9, KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta, Mesa 22.1, and More Releases - It's FOSS News
In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new distribution and application version releases in the past week. This keeps you informed of the latest developments in the Linux world.
Luis Villa: Broader opens: on the relevance of cryptolaw for open lawyers
I’ve been thinking a lot of late about what “libre” and “open” mean to me, in large part by thinking about movements adjacent to open source software, and how open software might learn/borrow from its progeny. I hope to go into that more this summer, but in the meantime, I’m publishing this as a related “just blog it and get it out” note.
TSDgeos' blog: Akademy 2022 Call for Participation is open
The Call for Participation for Akademy is officially opened!
...and closes relatively shortly! Sunday the 12th of June 2022
Sponsorship Package for LibreOffice Conference 2022 [Ed: Raises ethical questions]
ESsense turns an ordinary conductor into a contactless motion sensor | Arduino Blog
When imagining motion sensors, devices such as accelerometers, infrared detectors, and LiDAR units probably come to mind. But due to the complexity and oftentimes high costs of these parts, researchers Joseph Liew and Keng Wei Ng from the National University of Singapore wanted to create a lower-cost and easier-to-assemble alternative. Their solution, called ESsense, uses the electrostatic properties of objects to sense motion.
At the core of the product, ESsense relies on a pair of materials and an Arduino. The first material is a dielelectric that carries a static charge, whereas the second is a stationary conductive material such as a copper pad. The movement of the former near the surface of the latter causes a current to be induced, which can then be read by the connected microcontroller. Lower humidity levels are greatly preferred since they allow the air to more effectively transfer a charge, but for higher ones, the team created a small PCB-mounted circuit that boosts the signal via an amplifier.
Modernization: Why is it important?
Modernizing an existing codebase—or often a portfolio of them—is a complex technical endeavor. In the enterprise environment, there are challenges beyond the technical that can hinder or halt modernization.
Over decades of running technology at scale, enterprises have formed unique footprints of culture, politics and protective security practices that influence all technical outcomes. In order to effect lasting change, it’s essential to simultaneously address technical problems while being mindful of these unique footprints.
This is the first of a planned series of articles that outlines the unique challenges of modernizing existing software in enterprises and details a strategy that is inclusive of key aspects of the enterprise culture, while providing approaches to changing existing applications that open the door to future innovations.
Broadcom in talks to buy VMware: multiple reports • The Register
Broadcom is in early talks to buy VMware, according to The New York Times, Bloomberg, and Reuters.
VMware is not commenting on the matter.
This one is interesting, because the three sources we've linked to above all say they've got the news from "a person familiar with the matter." All say the deal is nowhere near done, a price has not been discussed, and a transaction is far from certain to happen.
It's notable that three outlets have been offered the same assessment because leaking news of this sort is a tactic sometimes employed to test market reaction to a deal.
Videos and Audio: 7 Tools Every GNU/Linux Gamer 'Needs' To Use, Peppermint OS 5-22-2022 Walkthrough, Late Night Linux
Obarun is gradually becoming a fork of Artix
Take a look at this on your own and judge. It may not be in the official repositories but the last commit is signed by the Founder of Obarun and the rest by his co-author. When OUR was released to the public one of the claimed rules of participation was to not build any parts of systemd or any package that wouldn?t conform to Obarun. Obarun?s version of pacman incorporated a block from installing systemd or its libraries. Elogind is the central part, the essence of systemd. When you have no set principles and values, anything goes, and you can drift from one character to another, without remorse. Obarun will not be removed from the strict list of distros without systemd or elogind, but as soon as this OUR package moves to the repos it will be ?bye bye? Obarun from any mention in this site. At least VOID never claimed to not involve systemd or its parts into the distribution, people just assumed it was systemd-free because of the use of runit and consolekit. So VOID was more justified to switch to systemd?s logind. Newly-updated: 2022 hardcore list of linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
Canonical/Ubuntu: LXD, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More
Security Leftovers
