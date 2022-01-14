Language Selection

  • Lomorage is an open-source Photos and video cloud solution

    Lomorage is a free open-source self-hosted photo hosting and cataloging system for photographers or anyone who wants to keep a secure backup for his photos.

    It is a fairly new player in the market of open-source photo solutions, however, it comes with dozens of new and unique features than its competitors.

    In the nutshell, Lomorage offers you an ideal alternative for Google Photos with more extra options as you can host it at any server or machine, and maintain your original quality of your photos and videos.

  • curl offers repeated transfers at slower pace

    curl --rate is your new friend.

    This option is for when you use curl to do many requests in a single command line, but you want curl to not do them as quickly as possible. You want curl to do them no more often than at a certain interval. This is a way to slow down the request frequency curl would otherwise possibly use. Tell curl to do the transfers no faster than…

    This is a completely different and separate option from the transfer speed rate limit option --limit-rate that has existed for a long time.

    A primary reason for using this option is when the server end has a certain capped acceptance rate or other cases where you know it makes no sense to do the requests faster than at a certain interval.

    With this new option, you specify the maximum transfer frequency you allow curl to use – in number of transfer starts per time unit (sometimes called request rate) with the new --rate option.

  • Can you trust a cloud provider for HA? [Ed: 'Clown' computing is meaningless garbage; of course having more servers help, but this terminology is a laughing stock]

    We have seen a massive increase in the “real world” dependency on digital services in the last few years. This process will probably continue in the future, and we are not ready for it. In the same few years, we have seen a lot of cases where digital services went offline or got hacked. In a society that relies more and more on digital services, we can not afford such services not to be available or secure. Although security is essential, I want to focus on availability for now.

  • Is Google finally bringing camera access to Linux on ChromeOS? [Ed: Google reinventing the wheel. They took GNU/Linux, Gentoo to be precise, turned that into a spying bring with hardly any features. Now they bring some back, and it took one decade for this.]

    Since its debut more than four years ago, (yeah, it has been four years) Linux on ChromeOS has made some significant improvements and added some major value to the Chrome operating system as a whole. While not a full-blown Linux desktop environment, the Crostini container gives users access to powerful Linux packages that can’t be installed on ChromeOS. Linux on ChromeOS now has direct access to the GPU and USB devices and you can share folders and external drives directly with the Linux environment.

    If you know your way around the Linux terminal and you have a capable device, there’s very little that cannot be accomplished on a Chromebook. The one, glaring omission from the ChromeOS Linux container remains to be a point of confusion for myself and many other Chromebook users. Despite having access to USB devices and external storage, Linux on ChromeOS has yet to support the use of a camera. I’m not referring to an external webcam. I mean cameras, period. If you install a simple webcam package such as Cheese, it simply cannot see your device’s webcam.

  • Linux Release Roundup #22.21: RHEL 9, KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta, Mesa 22.1, and More Releases - It's FOSS News

    In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new distribution and application version releases in the past week. This keeps you informed of the latest developments in the Linux world.

  • Luis Villa: Broader opens: on the relevance of cryptolaw for open lawyers

    I’ve been thinking a lot of late about what “libre” and “open” mean to me, in large part by thinking about movements adjacent to open source software, and how open software might learn/borrow from its progeny. I hope to go into that more this summer, but in the meantime, I’m publishing this as a related “just blog it and get it out” note.

  • TSDgeos' blog: Akademy 2022 Call for Participation is open

    The Call for Participation for Akademy is officially opened!

    ...and closes relatively shortly! Sunday the 12th of June 2022

  • Sponsorship Package for LibreOffice Conference 2022 [Ed: Raises ethical questions]
  • ESsense turns an ordinary conductor into a contactless motion sensor | Arduino Blog

    When imagining motion sensors, devices such as accelerometers, infrared detectors, and LiDAR units probably come to mind. But due to the complexity and oftentimes high costs of these parts, researchers Joseph Liew and Keng Wei Ng from the National University of Singapore wanted to create a lower-cost and easier-to-assemble alternative. Their solution, called ESsense, uses the electrostatic properties of objects to sense motion.

    At the core of the product, ESsense relies on a pair of materials and an Arduino. The first material is a dielelectric that carries a static charge, whereas the second is a stationary conductive material such as a copper pad. The movement of the former near the surface of the latter causes a current to be induced, which can then be read by the connected microcontroller. Lower humidity levels are greatly preferred since they allow the air to more effectively transfer a charge, but for higher ones, the team created a small PCB-mounted circuit that boosts the signal via an amplifier.

  • Modernization: Why is it important?

    Modernizing an existing codebase—or often a portfolio of them—is a complex technical endeavor. In the enterprise environment, there are challenges beyond the technical that can hinder or halt modernization.

    Over decades of running technology at scale, enterprises have formed unique footprints of culture, politics and protective security practices that influence all technical outcomes. In order to effect lasting change, it’s essential to simultaneously address technical problems while being mindful of these unique footprints.

    This is the first of a planned series of articles that outlines the unique challenges of modernizing existing software in enterprises and details a strategy that is inclusive of key aspects of the enterprise culture, while providing approaches to changing existing applications that open the door to future innovations.

  • Broadcom in talks to buy VMware: multiple reports • The Register

    Broadcom is in early talks to buy VMware, according to The New York Times, Bloomberg, and Reuters.

    VMware is not commenting on the matter.

    This one is interesting, because the three sources we've linked to above all say they've got the news from "a person familiar with the matter." All say the deal is nowhere near done, a price has not been discussed, and a transaction is far from certain to happen.

    It's notable that three outlets have been offered the same assessment because leaking news of this sort is a tactic sometimes employed to test market reaction to a deal.

Videos and Audio: 7 Tools Every GNU/Linux Gamer 'Needs' To Use, Peppermint OS 5-22-2022 Walkthrough, Late Night Linux

Obarun is gradually becoming a fork of Artix

Take a look at this on your own and judge. It may not be in the official repositories but the last commit is signed by the Founder of Obarun and the rest by his co-author. When OUR was released to the public one of the claimed rules of participation was to not build any parts of systemd or any package that wouldn?t conform to Obarun. Obarun?s version of pacman incorporated a block from installing systemd or its libraries. Elogind is the central part, the essence of systemd. When you have no set principles and values, anything goes, and you can drift from one character to another, without remorse. Obarun will not be removed from the strict list of distros without systemd or elogind, but as soon as this OUR package moves to the repos it will be ?bye bye? Obarun from any mention in this site. At least VOID never claimed to not involve systemd or its parts into the distribution, people just assumed it was systemd-free because of the use of runit and consolekit. So VOID was more justified to switch to systemd?s logind. Read more Newly-updated: 2022 hardcore list of linux distributions without elogind and other systemd parts

Canonical/Ubuntu: LXD, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More

  • Install ROS 2 Humble in Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 using LXD containers | Ubuntu

    We welcome the new release of ROS 2 Humble which targets the recently released Ubuntu 22.04. If you want to install it now, please visit the ROS 2 Humble documentation. But if you want to install ROS 2 Humble and test compatibility, keeping your current Ubuntu (20.04, 18.04,…) environment stable until you know you are ready to upgrade, you can dive into LXD containers.

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 736

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 736 for the week of May 15 – 21, 2022.

  • Canonical at HPE Discover 2022 | Ubuntu

    HPE and Canonical have a long-standing relationship, certifying Ubuntu on HPE hardware. Now, you can go beyond the operating system and engage with us on hybrid cloud, AI/ML, and open source support projects. Now we’re excited to share that we’ll be at the HPE Discover 2022 in Las Vegas on June 28-30 showcasing our solution in the expo. From the latest insights in secure connectivity, hybrid cloud, AI and unified data analytics, HPE Discover 2022 is the best place to stay ahead of the trends and technologies that will move your business forward, faster.

Security Leftovers

  • Hijacking webcams with Screencastify | Almost Secure

    Everyone has received the mails trying to extort money by claiming to have hacked a person’s webcam and recorded a video of them watching porn. These are a bluff of course, but the popular Screencastify browser extension actually provides all the infrastructure necessary for someone to pull this off. A website that a user visited could trick the extension into starting a webcam recording among other things, without any indications other than the webcam’s LED lighting up if present. The website could then steal the video from the user’s Google Drive account that it was uploaded to, along with anything else that account might hold. Screencastify is a browser extension that aids you in creating a video recording of your entire screen or a single window, optionally along with your webcam stream where you explain what you are doing right now. Chrome Web Store shows “10,000,000+ users” for it which is the highest number it will display – same is shown for extensions with more than 100 million users. The extension is being marketed for educational purposes and gained significant traction in the current pandemic. As of now, it appears that Screencastify only managed to address the Cross-site Scripting vulnerability which gave arbitrary websites access to the extension’s functionality, as opposed to “merely” Screencastify themselves and a dozen other vendors they work with. As this certainly won’t be their last Cross-site Scripting vulnerability, I sincerely recommend staying clear of this browser extension.

  • Malicious Python Repository Package Drops Cobalt Strike on Windows, macOS & Linux Systems [Ed: This is not an OS issue; it's about people installing malware on their own systems and it's not even an "Open Source" issue; led by companies that put NSA back doors in their proprietary software, there's an effort underway to say "Open Source" is the real threat and they tell us the solution to the problem is with the firms that help NSA invade machines]

    The PyPI "pymafka" package is the latest example of growing attacker interest in abusing widely used open source software repositories.

  • Why sudo is so important in Linux and how to use it | ZDNet

    When I first started using Linux, things were exponentially more complicated. The distributions were far less mature, but they also required the use of a particular system account to get certain things done. That account was root, and with it, you had unlimited power over your operating system. To demonstrate the power of root, one trick you could always play on unsuspecting users was to tell them to change to the root user with the command su and then have them issue the following command:

  • An uncomplicated introduction to Uncomplicated Firewall | ZDNet

    When I first started using Linux, back in '97, working with the built-in firewall was not something just anyone could do. In fact, it was quite complicated. Starting around 1998, if you want to manage the security of a system, you had to learn iptables (which is a suite of commands for manipulating the Netfilter packet filtering system).

  • Best Wi-Fi Security & Performance Testing Tools for 2022

    The prevalence of Wi-Fi has been accelerating for two decades, but in the last two years, it’s surged even further as so many people were forced to work from home. That trend led to many strengthening the performance of their Wi-Fi networks. But security remains a problem.

  • CISA Adds 21 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: A huge chunk of these are Microsoft holes, actively exploited while Microsoft commandeers the media to obsess over "Linux"]

    CISA has added 21 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.

  • Surfshark introduces Linux VPN app with a graphical user interface (GUI)

    Surfshark is one of the better-known VPN providers and is often seen being promoted by large YouTube accounts. Today, the company announced the availability of its VPN on Linux with an entire graphical user interface, or GUI.

