  • CSS animation on button hover state

    Recently, I came across an animation prototype on a button hover state and wanted to see if I could build it with just CSS. To explain in words, when you hovered over the pill-shaped button, the background changed from a plain white background to a nice coloured gradient, and there was a light sweep effect across the button.

    I have a standard approach to building any design with CSS, and that is to break things down into smaller bits. First, there’s the button itself when nobody is interacting with it. Then, there’s that gradient transition, and the final flourish is the light sweep effect.

  • How to Open a Terminal in Linux Mint
  • How to Send HTML Email Using Linux Command Line

    It is highly probable that all users of the internet have or are still using mailing platforms to communicate with one another from electronic gadgets like laptops. With a stable internet connection, Linux users on different Linux distributions can instantaneously send and receive electronic messages.

  • How to Fix “No Space Left on Device” Error on Linux

    One of the primary reasons why most users resort to Linux as their primary operating system is how specific it is with its error messages. Whether you are running an installation command for an application package or trying to configure something on the operating system environment, computing errors are bound to occur. Using a Linux OS ensures that you will always be pointed to a fixable cause of such errors.

    However, not all errors are straightforward. Some require a bit of technical expertise in order to solve them. This article will walk us through the “no space left on device” error and also evaluate possible solutions to fix it in Linux. We are bound to run into this error even if we are certain our Linux system has plenty of disk space left.

  • How to Upgrade from RHEL 8 to RHEL 9 Release

    Finally, the stable release of RHEL 9 has been released which has brought some of the major changes for better security, and usability, and with the same stability which you can expect from any release of RHEL.

    This guide will show you how you can easily upgrade from RHEL 8 to RHEL 9 with minimum effort and complexity involved. So let’s start with what the new release has to offer in the first place.

  Malicious Python Repository Package Drops Cobalt Strike on Windows, macOS & Linux Systems
  • Why It’s Hard to Sanction Ransomware Groups [Ed: Bill Gates-bribed Pro Publica on Microsoft Windows destroying Ukraine]

    On Feb. 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, a prolific ransomware gang called Conti made a proclamation on its dark web site. It was an unusually political statement for a cybercrime organization: Conti pledged its “full support of Russian government” and said it would use “all possible resources to strike back at the critical infrastructures” of Russia’s opponents.

    Perhaps sensing that such a public alliance with the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin could cause problems, Conti tempered its declaration later that day. “We do not ally with any government and we condemn the ongoing war,” it wrote in a follow-up statement that nonetheless vowed retaliation against the United States if it used cyberwarfare to target “any Russian-speaking region of the world.”

  • $20 million for the software sector. Is that it for Budget 2022?

    A focus on the fast-growing software as a service (SaaS) sector looks to comprise the Government's tech-related spending in Budget 2022, with $20 million allocated to boosting SaaS companies and marketing Kiwi tech to the world.

Android Leftovers

10 Fun Free and Open Source Puzzle Games

Linux has a prodigious library of free games many of which are released under an open source license. A large proportion of these open source games are eye catching. Popular games often have full motion video, vector graphics, 3D graphics, realistic 3D rendering, animation, texturing, a physics engine, and much more. Early computer games did not have these graphic techniques. The earliest video games were text games or text-based games that used text characters rather than vector or bitmapped graphics. The idiom ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ can be extended to ‘don’t judge a computer game by its graphics’. Whilst many of the games featured in this article have unremarkable graphics, they have many redeeming qualities, including challenging gameplay, and stretching the brain. Read more

12 essential Linux commands for beginners

When operating on the Linux command line, it is easy to get disoriented, which can have disastrous consequences. I once issued a remove command before realizing that I'd moved the boot directory of my computer. I learned to use the pwd command to know exactly which part of the file system I was in (and these days, there are command projects, like trashy and trash-cli, that serve as intermediates when removing files). When I was new to Linux, I had a cheat sheet that hung over my desk to help me remember those commands as I managed my Linux servers. It was called the 101 commands for Linux cheat sheet. As I became more familiar with these commands, I became more proficient with server administration. Here are 12 Linux commands I find most useful. Read more

