Games: Canonical, Steam, MUD1 and More
An interview with Ken VanDine, Ubuntu desktop lead at Canonical
Another fresh interview for you today, this time with Ken VanDine who is responsible for leading the way for Ubuntu on the desktop at Canonical. This will form part of a mini-series — the first already up with Aaron Honeycutt from System76.
Steam Racing Fest is now live until May 30th with a mini-trivia game
Valve has put up their latest little festival to grab some more games with the Steam Racing Fest. It also comes with a new Steam feature with a mini-trivia game. If you play their racing trivia game you can end up with one of those cool looking profile badges.
Remembering MUD1 - The first multiplayer role playing game on the Internet
A member of the Lunduke Journal Community recently discovered the joy of MUDs (Multi-User Dungeons) — the on-line, multiplayer, text-based role playing games (typically played via the Telnet protocol).
Which made me realize: The Lunduke Journal simply has not spent enough time talking about the joy of MUDs.
To help rectify that, let’s take a little stroll back to the 1970s… as we explore the history of the very first MUD — and, in fact, the very first multiplayer, online role playing game on the Internet: MUD1
The official iFixit launch for Steam Deck parts and repair guides is live
After a bit of an accidental early start that was taken down, iFixit have now actually properly launched their Steam Deck replacements parts and various guides for each part to fix or replace yourself.
Meg's Monster has you help a lost girl get home before she causes the apocalypse
Well, this is quite a story. Meg's Monster is the next and biggest game so far from developer Odencat, where you need to help a lost little girl get home. The problem is, she has some awesome power and might just cause some kind of monster apocalypse.
Bonfire Peaks - Lost Memories announced, plus Photo Mode update out
Bonfire Peaks, one of the nicest puzzle games released in 2021 is getting an expansion in Lost Memories plus an update is out now with new features.
Security and Proprietary Software
Android Leftovers
10 Fun Free and Open Source Puzzle Games
Linux has a prodigious library of free games many of which are released under an open source license. A large proportion of these open source games are eye catching. Popular games often have full motion video, vector graphics, 3D graphics, realistic 3D rendering, animation, texturing, a physics engine, and much more. Early computer games did not have these graphic techniques. The earliest video games were text games or text-based games that used text characters rather than vector or bitmapped graphics. The idiom ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ can be extended to ‘don’t judge a computer game by its graphics’. Whilst many of the games featured in this article have unremarkable graphics, they have many redeeming qualities, including challenging gameplay, and stretching the brain.
12 essential Linux commands for beginners
When operating on the Linux command line, it is easy to get disoriented, which can have disastrous consequences. I once issued a remove command before realizing that I'd moved the boot directory of my computer. I learned to use the pwd command to know exactly which part of the file system I was in (and these days, there are command projects, like trashy and trash-cli, that serve as intermediates when removing files). When I was new to Linux, I had a cheat sheet that hung over my desk to help me remember those commands as I managed my Linux servers. It was called the 101 commands for Linux cheat sheet. As I became more familiar with these commands, I became more proficient with server administration. Here are 12 Linux commands I find most useful.
