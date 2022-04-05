Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: HP and Others

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of May 2022 07:32:53 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • HP ZBook Fury 17.8 G8 As A Linux Workstation

    workstation. I go over my overall impressions, the Linux support, and the performance of the machine.

    As mentioned in a previous post, I bought this machine with the FreeDOS option. The OS I actually use day to day is Fedora Workstation and that is what this review is based on. When I initially got the machine I installed Fedora Workstation 35, in the meantime 36 has come out and that is what is currently installed on the laptop.

  • On rants about laptops for developers

    The last couple decades we’ve gone from fighting to install Linux on a laptop to having multiple vendors focused on Linux laptops such as System76, Tuxedo Computers, Framework, and many others. Larger vendors have been offering Linux laptops for developers for a while as well. You can buy a Linux machine from Dell, Lenovo, and soon HP.

    This new announcement by HP should signal that the industry is kinda listening. That they’re accepting that at least the development audience wants good Linux machines, and are responding positively by launching specific SKUs. Still, what you see every time one of such laptops reach the news is a gazillion complaints. I’m not saying that the complaints are not valid, heck, one is free to complain about whatever they want. What bugs me is that there appears to be no winning scenario. There is no endgame for such complaints, I’m starting to believe that there is no way to make this audience truly happy. Or maybe rants get more engagement and people are ranting mostly to feel good.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security and Proprietary Software

  • Malicious Python Repository Package Drops Cobalt Strike on Windows, macOS & Linux Systems [Ed: When you install malware from untrusted sources and then the media blames the OS]
  • Why It’s Hard to Sanction Ransomware Groups [Ed: Bill Gates-bribed Pro Publica on Microsoft Windows destroying Ukraine]

    On Feb. 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, a prolific ransomware gang called Conti made a proclamation on its dark web site. It was an unusually political statement for a cybercrime organization: Conti pledged its “full support of Russian government” and said it would use “all possible resources to strike back at the critical infrastructures” of Russia’s opponents.

    Perhaps sensing that such a public alliance with the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin could cause problems, Conti tempered its declaration later that day. “We do not ally with any government and we condemn the ongoing war,” it wrote in a follow-up statement that nonetheless vowed retaliation against the United States if it used cyberwarfare to target “any Russian-speaking region of the world.”

  • $20 million for the software sector. Is that it for Budget 2022?

    A focus on the fast-growing software as a service (SaaS) sector looks to comprise the Government's tech-related spending in Budget 2022, with $20 million allocated to boosting SaaS companies and marketing Kiwi tech to the world.

Android Leftovers

10 Fun Free and Open Source Puzzle Games

Linux has a prodigious library of free games many of which are released under an open source license. A large proportion of these open source games are eye catching. Popular games often have full motion video, vector graphics, 3D graphics, realistic 3D rendering, animation, texturing, a physics engine, and much more. Early computer games did not have these graphic techniques. The earliest video games were text games or text-based games that used text characters rather than vector or bitmapped graphics. The idiom ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ can be extended to ‘don’t judge a computer game by its graphics’. Whilst many of the games featured in this article have unremarkable graphics, they have many redeeming qualities, including challenging gameplay, and stretching the brain. Read more

12 essential Linux commands for beginners

When operating on the Linux command line, it is easy to get disoriented, which can have disastrous consequences. I once issued a remove command before realizing that I'd moved the boot directory of my computer. I learned to use the pwd command to know exactly which part of the file system I was in (and these days, there are command projects, like trashy and trash-cli, that serve as intermediates when removing files). When I was new to Linux, I had a cheat sheet that hung over my desk to help me remember those commands as I managed my Linux servers. It was called the 101 commands for Linux cheat sheet. As I became more familiar with these commands, I became more proficient with server administration. Here are 12 Linux commands I find most useful. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6