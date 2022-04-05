It seems to me that when people discuss functional programming, they spend much time discussing side effects and how to avoid them. Sometimes, they almost forget that non-deterministic behaviour is also something to avoid.

On the other hand, we've known for a long time that we should eradicate non-determinism in tests. Martin Fowler's article, however, mostly discusses false positives: Tests that fail even when no defect is manifest.

Unit tests may also exhibit false negatives. This can happen for a variety of reason. In my article Tautological assertion I describe one example.

The passing of time, however, has a tendency to introduce decay. This may apply to test suites as well. If a test or the System Under Test depends on the current time, a test may over time transition from a proper test to one that still passes, but for the wrong reason.