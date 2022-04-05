Programming Leftovers
Some things that make languages easy (or not) to embed in Unix shell scripts
Part of Unix shell scripting is that Unix has a number of little languages (and interpreters for them) that are commonly embedded in shell scripts to do various things. Shell scripts aren't just written in the Bourne shell; they're effectively written in the Bourne shell plus things like sed and awk, and later more things like Perl (the little language used by jq may in time become routine). However, not all languages become used on Unix this way, even if they're interpreted and otherwise used for shell script like things. Recently it occurred to me that one factor in this is how embeddable the language is in a shell script.
Escaping a git merge hell
Some time ago a colleague left my team, so I inherited the project he was working on. He was working on two big features at the same time in that project that was the result of collaboration with two other teams. He had two branches, one per feature, that were branched out of the main branch months ago and have significant changes in each of them, many of those changes on the same files. The task that he left before leaving was to integrate all that code back to master. There were all types of conflicts: files moved and/or renamed, different versions of dependencies, different competing changes on the same lines… This is where the merge hell started.
Waiting to never happen
It seems to me that when people discuss functional programming, they spend much time discussing side effects and how to avoid them. Sometimes, they almost forget that non-deterministic behaviour is also something to avoid.
On the other hand, we've known for a long time that we should eradicate non-determinism in tests. Martin Fowler's article, however, mostly discusses false positives: Tests that fail even when no defect is manifest.
Unit tests may also exhibit false negatives. This can happen for a variety of reason. In my article Tautological assertion I describe one example.
The passing of time, however, has a tendency to introduce decay. This may apply to test suites as well. If a test or the System Under Test depends on the current time, a test may over time transition from a proper test to one that still passes, but for the wrong reason.
Security and Proprietary Software
Android Leftovers
10 Fun Free and Open Source Puzzle Games
Linux has a prodigious library of free games many of which are released under an open source license. A large proportion of these open source games are eye catching. Popular games often have full motion video, vector graphics, 3D graphics, realistic 3D rendering, animation, texturing, a physics engine, and much more. Early computer games did not have these graphic techniques. The earliest video games were text games or text-based games that used text characters rather than vector or bitmapped graphics. The idiom ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ can be extended to ‘don’t judge a computer game by its graphics’. Whilst many of the games featured in this article have unremarkable graphics, they have many redeeming qualities, including challenging gameplay, and stretching the brain.
12 essential Linux commands for beginners
When operating on the Linux command line, it is easy to get disoriented, which can have disastrous consequences. I once issued a remove command before realizing that I'd moved the boot directory of my computer. I learned to use the pwd command to know exactly which part of the file system I was in (and these days, there are command projects, like trashy and trash-cli, that serve as intermediates when removing files). When I was new to Linux, I had a cheat sheet that hung over my desk to help me remember those commands as I managed my Linux servers. It was called the 101 commands for Linux cheat sheet. As I became more familiar with these commands, I became more proficient with server administration. Here are 12 Linux commands I find most useful.
