Fedora Family / IBM
-
Call for F37 Test Days – Fedora Community Blog
It’s time to start thinking about Test Days for Fedora Linux 37. A Test Day is an event aimed getting together interested users and developers to test a specific feature or area of the distribution. You can run a Test Day on just about anything for which it would be useful to do some fairly focused testing in ‘real time’ with a group of testers; it doesn’t have to be code. For instance, we often run Test Days for l10n/i18n topics. For more information on Test Days, see the wiki.
-
Managed cloud services: 4 things IT leaders should know
The first thing to know about managed cloud services? It would certainly help to define the term as a starting point.
“In today’s environment, cloud managed services is a broad topic,” says Kaushik De, VP, cloud center of excellence, Capgemini Americas.
At some point in the not-so-distant past, a “cloud managed service” probably referred to something straightforward like paying a cloud provider to manage some VMs for you instead of running them yourself in your own datacenter. Buying compute or storage from a cloud provider is still a core use case, but it has been joined by a much broader set of tools and services.
“Previously, cloud managed services were mostly centered around infrastructure services,” De says. “This has shifted to include new complexities, meaning that the enterprises must now consider first what they need out of their cloud services.”
A managed cloud service today could be anything from a fully managed service for building and training machine-learning models to a fully managed container platform.
-
IT decision-makers are prioritizing digital transformation
That was one of the topics we probed in interviews conducted by Frost and Sullivan with IT business executives from organizations with more than 1,000 employees globally. They represented companies in manufacturing, energy, and utilities split between North America, Germany, China, and India.
The executives used a variety of words to describe their top priorities: automation, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and cloud infrastructure. They called out digital transformation by name as well. But all of these top initiatives are associated with technologies that companies often adopt when they say they’re digitally transforming (although it’s important to note that digital transformation isn’t just about implementing new technologies; process and even culture change matter too).
-
Managed Kafka services: Which is right for you? | Red Hat Developer
This article is the second in a two-part series describing the many ways to run Apache Kafka and the benefits of each. The first article covered distributions for local development and self-managed Kafka. This article talks about Kafka as a Service and "serverless-like" Kafka. We'll conclude with guidance on when you should use each type of distribution.
-
Build a Quarkus reactive application using Kubernetes Secrets | Opensource.com
Many organizations have security policies in place that dictate how to store sensitive information. When you're developing applications for the cloud, you're probably expected to follow those policies, and to do that you often have to externalize your data storage. Kubernetes has a built-in system to access external secrets, and learning to use that is key to a safe cloud-native app.
In this article, I'm going to demonstrate how to build a Quarkus reactive application with externalized sensitive information—for instance, a password or token—using Kubernetes Secrets. A secret is a good example of how cloud platforms can secure applications by removing sensitive data from your static code. Note that you can find a solution to this tutorial in this GitHub repository.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet...
DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard. I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion.
Security: Tor Browser Release, Harms of Kubernetes Complexity, and CFAA
Software: Virtue-Vice, dijo, XODA, Jarvis
Recent comments
2 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 35 min ago
13 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 53 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago