  • Call for F37 Test Days – Fedora Community Blog

    It’s time to start thinking about Test Days for Fedora Linux 37. A Test Day is an event aimed getting together interested users and developers to test a specific feature or area of the distribution. You can run a Test Day on just about anything for which it would be useful to do some fairly focused testing in ‘real time’ with a group of testers; it doesn’t have to be code. For instance, we often run Test Days for l10n/i18n topics. For more information on Test Days, see the wiki.

  • Managed cloud services: 4 things IT leaders should know

    The first thing to know about managed cloud services? It would certainly help to define the term as a starting point.

    “In today’s environment, cloud managed services is a broad topic,” says Kaushik De, VP, cloud center of excellence, Capgemini Americas.

    At some point in the not-so-distant past, a “cloud managed service” probably referred to something straightforward like paying a cloud provider to manage some VMs for you instead of running them yourself in your own datacenter. Buying compute or storage from a cloud provider is still a core use case, but it has been joined by a much broader set of tools and services.

    “Previously, cloud managed services were mostly centered around infrastructure services,” De says. “This has shifted to include new complexities, meaning that the enterprises must now consider first what they need out of their cloud services.”

    A managed cloud service today could be anything from a fully managed service for building and training machine-learning models to a fully managed container platform.

  • IT decision-makers are prioritizing digital transformation

    That was one of the topics we probed in interviews conducted by Frost and Sullivan with IT business executives from organizations with more than 1,000 employees globally. They represented companies in manufacturing, energy, and utilities split between North America, Germany, China, and India.

    The executives used a variety of words to describe their top priorities: automation, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and cloud infrastructure. They called out digital transformation by name as well. But all of these top initiatives are associated with technologies that companies often adopt when they say they’re digitally transforming (although it’s important to note that digital transformation isn’t just about implementing new technologies; process and even culture change matter too).

  • Managed Kafka services: Which is right for you? | Red Hat Developer

    This article is the second in a two-part series describing the many ways to run Apache Kafka and the benefits of each. The first article covered distributions for local development and self-managed Kafka. This article talks about Kafka as a Service and "serverless-like" Kafka. We'll conclude with guidance on when you should use each type of distribution.

  • Build a Quarkus reactive application using Kubernetes Secrets | Opensource.com

    Many organizations have security policies in place that dictate how to store sensitive information. When you're developing applications for the cloud, you're probably expected to follow those policies, and to do that you often have to externalize your data storage. Kubernetes has a built-in system to access external secrets, and learning to use that is key to a safe cloud-native app.

    In this article, I'm going to demonstrate how to build a Quarkus reactive application with externalized sensitive information—for instance, a password or token—using Kubernetes Secrets. A secret is a good example of how cloud platforms can secure applications by removing sensitive data from your static code. Note that you can find a solution to this tutorial in this GitHub repository.

Programming Leftovers

  • Top 5 Laptops for Programmers in 2022 [Ed: No, Apple MacBook is not for programmers but for fools who love wasting money on brands without substance]

    As a programmer, choosing a laptop is an important decision to make. With the rise of the gig economy, many programmers are now working on their laptops remotely. This means that your laptop should handle all of your needs as a programmer.

  • Compiling QML to C++: Making types visible

    This is the third installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to take the maximum advantage of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. In the second post I've shown how to add type annotations to JavaScript functions. Now we need to make sure that all types we want to use in QML are visible at compile time.

  • Qt Creator 7.0.2 released

    We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 7.0.2!

  • C++20 for Programmers 3rd Ed (Pearson)

    Subtitled "An Objects-Natural Approach", this book has been written for programmers with a background in another high-level language. Paul and Harvey Deitel look at modern C++ development hands on using C++20 and its "Big Four" features - Ranges, Concepts, Modules and Coroutines.

  • Godot Engine - Release candidate: 3.5 RC 2

    The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. It's now time to move to the Release Candidate stage so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users. At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!

DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet...

DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard. I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion. Read more

Security: Tor Browser Release, Harms of Kubernetes Complexity, and CFAA

Software: Virtue-Vice, dijo, XODA, Jarvis

  • Virtue-Vice is an open-source web-based Habit Tracker

    Virtue-Vice is a web application that allows users to track their habits. Users can specify how many times each day, on which days, upload a personal image, and also indicate whether or not the app should send out push notifications at certain times for a habit.

  • dijo is an open-source Habit tracker for hackers

    dijo is an open-source lightweight habit tracker package written in the Rust programming language. It features a unique terminal-based interface (Curses). dijo is a habit tracker. It is curses-based, it runs in your terminal. dijo is scriptable, hook it up with external programs to track events without moving a finger. dijo is modal, much like a certain text editor.

  • XODA is a Web-based DMS file manager

    XODA is a free web-based self-hosted file manager that helps you store, organize and manage your files on your own server. The app is built using PHP, HTML5 and JavaScript. Although, it published since 2007, it has dozens of devoted users who are still using it. Unlike other solutions which make a use of extensive database, XODA uses a flat-file to store its data, so it does not require any external database like MySQL or PostgreSQL.

  • Jarvis is your open-source personal assistant

    Jarvis is a free, open-source personal voice assistant that takes your commands and turn them into actions. It also allows you to create and train new skills. Jarvis package is written using Python, and it comes with developer-friendly API and documentation. Unlike its competitors, Jarvis does not have a complex setup or configuration. You can get it up and running in no time.

