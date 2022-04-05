today's howtos
How to Install Wordpress on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Server - Linux Shout
Learn the steps to install WordPress CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using LAMP server- Apache, MariaDB, and PHP.
If you want to run your blog, you will quickly come across WordPress software. What WordPress is and what possibilities it offers, we will tell you in this practical tip.
WordPress is the world’s most popular software that allows you to create a website. The special thing about it is that you have an innovative interface at your disposal.
Create AWS resources with Kubernetes and Operators | Red Hat Developer
This second article in a series shows how to create AWS services and interact with them via Operators. See how it works.
How To Install Linux Kernel 5.18 On Rocky Linux 8 / AlmaLinux 8 / Fedora 36 | Tips On UNIX
Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.18 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.18 was released with new features and support.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Linux kernel 5.18 on Rocky Linux 8, AlmaLinux 8, and Fedora 36.
How to Split Large Text File into Multiple *.txt Files
As we have mentioned numerous times in the earlier article covered; whether directly or indirectly, it remains a valid statement that the computing depth of a Linux operating system cannot be matched with the strides of other operating systems.
Its open-source nature creates an unseen level of transparency for the end-users. While other operating systems provide the start button for baking a cake, Linux allows us to play with the cake ingredients as we move towards the final product.
This article will seek to explore the visible Linux-oriented steps for splitting a large text file into multiple smaller text files. This tutorial falls under the Linux file management segment.
Programming Leftovers
DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet...
DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard. I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion.
Security: Tor Browser Release, Harms of Kubernetes Complexity, and CFAA
Software: Virtue-Vice, dijo, XODA, Jarvis
