Sven Luther, Lucy Wayland & Debian's toxic culture
The key thing to note is that Sven Luther announced he was going to resign. For fifteen years now the fascists have been telling the world that Sven Luther was the first person expelled from Debian but the truth is he resigned.
Debianism is a horrible smear on the reputation of Sven Luther.
This is why independent sites like the Debian Community News are so vital. We stand with Sven Luther and Lucy Wayland, do you?
In their legal dossier, Debian admits that Lucy Wayland had expressed suicidal thoughts. Imagine how Lucy would feel reading through the emails savaging Sven's reputation. Would it give Lucy confidence or would it give her more anxiety? Who wouldn't reach for a very stiff drink after reading through these lynchings?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 310 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet...
DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard. I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion.
Security: Tor Browser Release, Harms of Kubernetes Complexity, and CFAA
Software: Virtue-Vice, dijo, XODA, Jarvis
Recent comments
2 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 35 min ago
13 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 53 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago