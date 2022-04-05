Software: Virtue-Vice, dijo, XODA, Jarvis
-
Virtue-Vice is an open-source web-based Habit Tracker
Virtue-Vice is a web application that allows users to track their habits. Users can specify how many times each day, on which days, upload a personal image, and also indicate whether or not the app should send out push notifications at certain times for a habit.
-
dijo is an open-source Habit tracker for hackers
dijo is an open-source lightweight habit tracker package written in the Rust programming language. It features a unique terminal-based interface (Curses).
dijo is a habit tracker. It is curses-based, it runs in your terminal. dijo is scriptable, hook it up with external programs to track events without moving a finger. dijo is modal, much like a certain text editor.
-
XODA is a Web-based DMS file manager
XODA is a free web-based self-hosted file manager that helps you store, organize and manage your files on your own server.
The app is built using PHP, HTML5 and JavaScript. Although, it published since 2007, it has dozens of devoted users who are still using it.
Unlike other solutions which make a use of extensive database, XODA uses a flat-file to store its data, so it does not require any external database like MySQL or PostgreSQL.
-
Jarvis is your open-source personal assistant
Jarvis is a free, open-source personal voice assistant that takes your commands and turn them into actions. It also allows you to create and train new skills.
Jarvis package is written using Python, and it comes with developer-friendly API and documentation.
Unlike its competitors, Jarvis does not have a complex setup or configuration. You can get it up and running in no time.
-
