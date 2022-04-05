Programming Leftovers
Top 5 Laptops for Programmers in 2022 [Ed: No, Apple MacBook is not for programmers but for fools who love wasting money on brands without substance]
As a programmer, choosing a laptop is an important decision to make. With the rise of the gig economy, many programmers are now working on their laptops remotely. This means that your laptop should handle all of your needs as a programmer.
This is the third installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to take the maximum advantage of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. In the second post I've shown how to add type annotations to JavaScript functions. Now we need to make sure that all types we want to use in QML are visible at compile time.
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 7.0.2!
Subtitled "An Objects-Natural Approach", this book has been written for programmers with a background in another high-level language. Paul and Harvey Deitel look at modern C++ development hands on using C++20 and its "Big Four" features - Ranges, Concepts, Modules and Coroutines.
The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. It's now time to move to the Release Candidate stage so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users.
At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!
DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet...
DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard.
I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion.
Security: Tor Browser Release, Harms of Kubernetes Complexity, and CFAA
Tor Browser 11.0.13 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Nonprofit security organization The Shadowserver Foundation recently scanned 454,729 systems hosting the popular open-source platform for managing and orchestrating containers, finding that more than 381,645 – or about 84 percent – are accessible via the internet to varying degrees thus providing a cracked door into a corporate network.
The US Department of Justice says it won’t subject “good-faith security research” to charges under anti-hacking laws, acknowledging long-standing concerns around the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA). Prosecutors must also avoid charging people for simply violating a website’s terms of service — including minor rule-breaking like embellishing a dating profile — or using a work-related computer for personal tasks.
Software: Virtue-Vice, dijo, XODA, Jarvis
Virtue-Vice is a web application that allows users to track their habits. Users can specify how many times each day, on which days, upload a personal image, and also indicate whether or not the app should send out push notifications at certain times for a habit.
dijo is an open-source lightweight habit tracker package written in the Rust programming language. It features a unique terminal-based interface (Curses).
dijo is a habit tracker. It is curses-based, it runs in your terminal. dijo is scriptable, hook it up with external programs to track events without moving a finger. dijo is modal, much like a certain text editor.
XODA is a free web-based self-hosted file manager that helps you store, organize and manage your files on your own server.
The app is built using PHP, HTML5 and JavaScript. Although, it published since 2007, it has dozens of devoted users who are still using it.
Unlike other solutions which make a use of extensive database, XODA uses a flat-file to store its data, so it does not require any external database like MySQL or PostgreSQL.
Jarvis is a free, open-source personal voice assistant that takes your commands and turn them into actions. It also allows you to create and train new skills.
Jarvis package is written using Python, and it comes with developer-friendly API and documentation.
Unlike its competitors, Jarvis does not have a complex setup or configuration. You can get it up and running in no time.
