Programming Leftovers Top 5 Laptops for Programmers in 2022 [Ed: No, Apple MacBook is not for programmers but for fools who love wasting money on brands without substance] As a programmer, choosing a laptop is an important decision to make. With the rise of the gig economy, many programmers are now working on their laptops remotely. This means that your laptop should handle all of your needs as a programmer.

Compiling QML to C++: Making types visible This is the third installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to take the maximum advantage of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. In the second post I've shown how to add type annotations to JavaScript functions. Now we need to make sure that all types we want to use in QML are visible at compile time.

Qt Creator 7.0.2 released We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 7.0.2!

C++20 for Programmers 3rd Ed (Pearson) Subtitled "An Objects-Natural Approach", this book has been written for programmers with a background in another high-level language. Paul and Harvey Deitel look at modern C++ development hands on using C++20 and its "Big Four" features - Ranges, Concepts, Modules and Coroutines.

Godot Engine - Release candidate: 3.5 RC 2 The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. It's now time to move to the Release Candidate stage so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users. At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!

DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet... DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard. I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion.