DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet...
DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard.
I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion.
