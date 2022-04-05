today's howtos
Deploying Node.js Apps to a Kubernetes Cluster - Container Journal
Node.js is a popular, open source development platform that lets you run JavaScript code on the server side. Node is useful for developing applications that require a persistent connection from the browser to the server and is often used for real-time applications and single-page applications.
Node.js runs on a dedicated HTTP server and is designed to use a single thread in one process at a time. Node.js applications are event-driven and calls are asynchronous by default. Node.js applications do not follow the traditional process of receiving a request, processing it and returning a response. Instead, Node uses an event stack to handle incoming requests, pooling requests and dispatching them one after the other without waiting for a response.
How to switch between the CLI and GUI on a Linux server | Enable Sysadmin
What do you do if your server boots to a graphical user interface (GUI), but you need it to boot to the command-line interface (CLI) for security and performance reasons? In days past, you would have edited the /etc/fstab file so that, instead of booting to runlevel 5 (the GUI), it booted to runlevel 3 (the CLI). However, with the advent of the systemd system manager, you must do something a bit different.
How to Install Ghost CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Learn the commands to install Ghost CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal for hosting your blog.
Ghost is an open-source content management system that has evolved from a pure blog system to a professional publishing software with a built-in subscription and membership portal. Ghost’s technology stack was new and sensational at the time of its creation: With Node.js as the server-side language, Ember.js for the admin interface, and handlebars.js as a template language, Ghost relies entirely on JavaScript, while the storage of data with a MySQL database follows comparatively traditional patterns. Meanwhile, server-side JavaScript is widely used in the developer scene, but even today it is still true that most mainstream hosters do not offer node.js in their standard offers.
How to install GTKMM 4 on Ubuntu 22.04
gtkmm-4.0 has several new improvements and features.
Programming Leftovers
DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet...
DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard. I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion.
Security: Tor Browser Release, Harms of Kubernetes Complexity, and CFAA
Software: Virtue-Vice, dijo, XODA, Jarvis
