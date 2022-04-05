Android Leftovers
-
OnePlus 10 Pro gets May Android security patch and bug fixes with new software update - GSMArena.com news
-
Realme Pad X could be a new high-end Android tablet contender
-
Motorola teases July launch of a new Android phone with insane camera specs | Android Central
-
Pegasus is not alone, Predator malware targeted Android users with five 0-day exploits
-
chrome: Google Chrome will soon allow Android users to remove the Discover feed from New Tab Page - Times of India
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 378 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
DongShanPi One - A SigmaStar SSD202D system-on-module with a mini PCIe edge connector for GPIO, Ethernet...
DongShanPi One system-on-module features SigmaStar SSD202D Arm Cortex-A7 processor with 128MB on-chip RAM, a 128MB NAND SPI flash and a microSD card slot, an LCD interface, two USB Type-C ports, and a mini PCIe edge connector that exposes interfaces like Ethernet, USB, and GPIOs when connected to a baseboard. I noticed the module in Linux 5.18 changelog yesterday together with the Miyoo game console, with support being added by dgp (Daniel Palmer), a frequent commenter on CNX Software, who also happen to maintain the linux-chenxing community. The DongShanPi One is optionally offered with a baseboard equipped with an RJ45 port, four USB ports, an IR receiver, and plenty of GPIO headers for expansion.
Security: Tor Browser Release, Harms of Kubernetes Complexity, and CFAA
Recent comments
1 min 39 sec ago
3 min 6 sec ago
6 hours 4 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
16 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago