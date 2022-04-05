today's howtos Deploying Node.js Apps to a Kubernetes Cluster - Container Journal Node.js is a popular, open source development platform that lets you run JavaScript code on the server side. Node is useful for developing applications that require a persistent connection from the browser to the server and is often used for real-time applications and single-page applications. Node.js runs on a dedicated HTTP server and is designed to use a single thread in one process at a time. Node.js applications are event-driven and calls are asynchronous by default. Node.js applications do not follow the traditional process of receiving a request, processing it and returning a response. Instead, Node uses an event stack to handle incoming requests, pooling requests and dispatching them one after the other without waiting for a response.

How to switch between the CLI and GUI on a Linux server | Enable Sysadmin What do you do if your server boots to a graphical user interface (GUI), but you need it to boot to the command-line interface (CLI) for security and performance reasons? In days past, you would have edited the /etc/fstab file so that, instead of booting to runlevel 5 (the GUI), it booted to runlevel 3 (the CLI). However, with the advent of the systemd system manager, you must do something a bit different.

How to Install Ghost CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout Learn the commands to install Ghost CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal for hosting your blog. Ghost is an open-source content management system that has evolved from a pure blog system to a professional publishing software with a built-in subscription and membership portal. Ghost’s technology stack was new and sensational at the time of its creation: With Node.js as the server-side language, Ember.js for the admin interface, and handlebars.js as a template language, Ghost relies entirely on JavaScript, while the storage of data with a MySQL database follows comparatively traditional patterns. Meanwhile, server-side JavaScript is widely used in the developer scene, but even today it is still true that most mainstream hosters do not offer node.js in their standard offers.

How to install GTKMM 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 gtkmm-4.0 has several new improvements and features.

Programming Leftovers Top 5 Laptops for Programmers in 2022 [Ed: No, Apple MacBook is not for programmers but for fools who love wasting money on brands without substance] As a programmer, choosing a laptop is an important decision to make. With the rise of the gig economy, many programmers are now working on their laptops remotely. This means that your laptop should handle all of your needs as a programmer.

Compiling QML to C++: Making types visible This is the third installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to take the maximum advantage of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. In the second post I've shown how to add type annotations to JavaScript functions. Now we need to make sure that all types we want to use in QML are visible at compile time.

Qt Creator 7.0.2 released We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 7.0.2!

C++20 for Programmers 3rd Ed (Pearson) Subtitled "An Objects-Natural Approach", this book has been written for programmers with a background in another high-level language. Paul and Harvey Deitel look at modern C++ development hands on using C++20 and its "Big Four" features - Ranges, Concepts, Modules and Coroutines.

Godot Engine - Release candidate: 3.5 RC 2 The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. It's now time to move to the Release Candidate stage so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users. At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!