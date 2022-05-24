KSnip Screenshot Tool 1.10 Adds Optical Character Recognition Support
The popular Qt based screenshot tool KSnip 1.10.0 was released few days ago with some cool new features. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu.
For those never heard of KSnip, it’s a free open-source cross-platform (supports Windows, Linux and MacOS) screenshot tool with some annotation tools, upload options and more.
Stable Clonezilla live 3.0.0-26 Released
The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2022/May/22).
today's howtos
OpenSSL Cryptography and SSL/TLS Toolkit is an open-source, full-featured package used in Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Socket Layer (SSL) protocols to provide secure communication between client and server. This commercial-grade and robust toolkit is widely used by various programs like PHP, Internet servers, comprising the majority of HTTPS websites.
Most Linux distributions come pre-installed with the OpenSSL library. However, in some cases, the OpenSSL library is not there so you have to install it yourself.
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kali Linux 2022.2.
The Linux Crash Course series goes over all the key concepts you'll need to know in order to master Linux, one video at a time. In this episode, we'll take a look at understanding memory and swap usage.
KVM, an acronym for Kernel-based Virtual Machine is an opensource virtualization technology integrated into the Linux kernel. It’s a type 1 (bare metal ) hypervisor that enables the kernel to act as a bare-metal hypervisor.
KVM allows users to create and run multiple guest machines which can be either Windows or Linux. Each guest machine runs independently of other virtual machines and the underlying OS ( host system ) and has its own computing resources such as CPU, RAM, network interfaces, and storage to mention a few.
This guide shows you how to install KVM on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish). At the tail end of this guide, we will demonstrate how you can create a virtual machine once the installation of KVM is complete.
For those who have recently installed Linux and constantly hear a static noise from their audio devices, here's a quick fix to this problem.
Speakers emitting unwanted static noise can be a huge annoyance when trying to focus and can significantly hamper your productivity. It is not a pleasant sound to the ears as well. If you have recently switched to Linux and find your audio devices malfunctioning, this guide can help you troubleshoot your issues and fix static noise on Linux.
Advanced Linux users prefer command-line apps for almost everything. Here's how to install cmus, a terminal-based music player for Linux.
When you want to listen to some music, you'll most likely turn to the GUI audio file or streaming player that came with your distro, but what if you could play music from the command line? It's easy with Linux and a little program called cmus.
You may need to restart or stop network services on your Rocky Linux system occasionally. This article shows you step-by-step how to start, stop, or restart network services on Rocky Linux 8. The same commands also work on other RHEL clones such as AlmaLinux 8 and CentOS 8.
Apache Cassandra is an open-source NoSQL database management system. It is designed to handle large amounts of data across many servers and to survive the loss of any server.
Cassandra’s architectural model is quite different from relational database systems. Cassandra stores non-relational data in row key-value pairs in a distributed set of nodes so that no single point of failure exists and scales linearly by adding more nodes as necessary to meet the demands on capacity, request throughput, and storage capacity for an increasing number of users or client applications.
Learn the steps to install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using command terminal and graphical user interface software app.
PlayOnLinux is a graphical frontend for Wine. It helps in installing, configuring and uninstalling Windows applications on Linux. In addition, it allows each Windows program to be installed in a separate Wine prefix, with which a program can be assigned a different Version of Wine or individual programs can be configured independently of each other. For example, it is possible to run games that no longer run under current Wine versions with an older Wine version.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Webmin is an open-source web-based Linux system administration control panel. It is based on Perl and uses port number 10000 to let users access the web GUI dashboard for managing various server services, configuration files, disk quotas, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Webmin web-based interface systems administration on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Google Summer of Code (GSoC 2022) Promises Impressive Advancements to these FOSS Projects
A summary of the FOSS project improvements in Google Summer of Code (GSOC 2022) that includes Ubuntu, Debian, LibreOffice and More.
Debian's part
Debian welcomes the 2022 GSOC interns [Ed: Proudly sponsored and even hosted (CI/GCP) by Gulag because money decides for today's Debian]