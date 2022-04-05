Security Leftovers
Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr and openldap), Fedora (curl), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (maven:3.5), SUSE (cacti, cacti-spine, firefox, go1.18, openldap2, python-requests, rsyslog, and slurm_20_11), and Ubuntu (firefox, htmldoc, libpng, libxfixes, libxrender, thunderbird, and vim).
CISA Adds 20 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: About half these are Microsoft, for the second day in a row, but the corrupt media lets Microsoft badmouth "Linux" over admins who choose lousy passwords. These are actively-exploited Microsoft holes!]
CISA has added 20 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
GitLab 15 Improves Editing and Container Scanning
The GitLab team has released GitLab 15, which features a new WYSIWYG editor, container scanning in all tiers, improved management of iteration cadences, and more.
The WYSIWYG editor for wikis allows for easier editing of code blocks, links, and media. According to the announcement, you can choose from more than 100 different programming languages, so that “your CSS, YAML, and Python code are distinct from each other with accurate syntax highlighting.”
Container Scanning available in all tiers
Container Scanning helps developers to easily find known security vulnerabilities in dependencies that are installed in their container images. With GitLab 15.0, we are making the basic Container Scanning features available in every GitLab tier.
Google: Protecting Android users from 0-Day attacks
This Google blog entry looks at some zero-day Android exploits that were detected and makes it clear what the stakes are.
KSnip Screenshot Tool 1.10 Adds Optical Character Recognition Support
The popular Qt based screenshot tool KSnip 1.10.0 was released few days ago with some cool new features. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu. For those never heard of KSnip, it’s a free open-source cross-platform (supports Windows, Linux and MacOS) screenshot tool with some annotation tools, upload options and more.
Stable Clonezilla live 3.0.0-26 Released
The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2022/May/22).
today's howtos
Google Summer of Code (GSoC 2022) Promises Impressive Advancements to these FOSS Projects
A summary of the FOSS project improvements in Google Summer of Code (GSOC 2022) that includes Ubuntu, Debian, LibreOffice and More.
