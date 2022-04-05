Clonezilla Live 3.0 Adds APFS and LUKS Support, Powered by Linux Kernel 5.17

Powered by Linux kernel 5.17 and based on the Debian Sid repository as of May 22nd, 2022, the Clonezilla Live 3.0 release is here to introduce support for Apple’s APFS file system, which means that you can now use Clonezilla Live to clone APFS partitions, as well as support for LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) encrypted disks. Clonezilla Live 3.0 also adds a better mechanism to check the GPT/MBR format of a disk as a workaround to handle ChromeOS Flex partition tables, adds the “memtester” option in the UEFI boot menu for memory stress-testing, and adds a new mechanism to skip using devices list cache, which can be disabled with the use_dev_list_cache=no boot parameter.

Linux in Education and the Automated space

Linux is a family of operating systems (OS) based on the kernel of the same name. There is no single Linux operating system like Windows or MacOS. There are many distributions (a set of files needed to install software) that perform specific tasks. The following system can be successfully implemented in diverse areas starting from education and aviation and finishing with home automation. This article is concentrated on the topic of home automation and the use of Linux in it. Just imagine that your https://www.progressivedesk.com/pages/gaming-desk system for TV or window shades can be easily managed remotely simply through any convenient for you gadget. And Linux appears here as an advanced operating system for smart controllers.

Security Leftovers