Fix detect HDDs and thinking about the elephant in the room
I searched online and found that this "bug" has always been there. In the initrd, the kernel correctly identifies the NMVE PCIe internal drive on my PC as not-rotational, and the internal HDD as rotational -- but, reports the external USB flash stick as rotational.
In most Linux distributions, there is a udev rule to post-process this, and report correctly. I say "most", but don't really know what distributions have an appropriate udev rule. I think that some distributions have a udev rule that just sees if it is a USB drive and assumes non-rotational.
How to upgrade Alpine Linux 3.15 to 3.16
Alpine Linux 3.16.0 has been released. Here is how to upgrade from version 3.15.xx to 3.16.0.The post How to upgrade Alpine Linux 3.15 to 3.16 appeared first on nixCraft.
How to Set Up WireGuard VPN on Amazon Linux 2
WireGuard is an open-source, free, modern, and fast VPN with state-of-the-art cryptography. It is like OpenSSH in simplicity and uses private and public keys. Hence, it is more straightforward as compared to IPSec and OpenVPN. Initially released for the Linux kernel, it works with other operating systems. This page explains how to install and set up WireGuard VPN on Amazon Linux EC2 or Lightsail server.
How to Check or Set/Change the Timezone in Linux - ByteXD
You can check the time zone using the timedatectl and date commands or trace the path to the file containing time zone information. You can then change the time zone using the terminal, time zone selection menu or a graphical user interface.
This tutorial helps you change the time zone in Linux using straightforward steps. Read on to learn more.
How to Play Games on Your Chromebook | PCMag
Chromebooks are far less powerful than traditional gaming PCs, but there are ways to game on Chrome OS machines. Here are some of your options.
How to Easily Upgrade Ubuntu to a New Beta Release
Upgrading to the latest beta (development) release of Ubuntu is easier than you might think. By default, Ubuntu won't tell you when there is a new development version available. You can, however, check for one and upgrade to it with just a few quick commands at the terminal.
Install TensorFlow on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
This tutorial will show you how to install TensorFlow on Ubuntu 22.04. According to their site, TensorFlow is an end-to-end open source platform for machine learning. It has a comprehensive, flexible ecosystem of tools, libraries and community resources that lets researchers push the state-of-the-art in ML and developers easily build and deploy ML powered applications.
How to create a Django project using Templates - NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we will learn how to create Django models. We are going to use Django 4.0. In the previous tutorial, we saw how to create your first project. We displayed hello world in our browser.
As a recap of what we saw in the previous lesson, let’s create a new project once more.
Install TensorFlow on Debian 11 - kifarunix.com
This tutorial will show you how to install TensorFlow on Debian 11. According to their site, TensorFlow is an end-to-end open source platform for machine learning. It has a comprehensive, flexible ecosystem of tools, libraries and community resources that lets researchers push the state-of-the-art in ML and developers easily build and deploy ML powered applications.
Install TensorFlow on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com
This tutorial will show you how to install TensorFlow on Rocky Linux. According to their site, TensorFlow is an end-to-end open source platform for machine learning. It has a comprehensive, flexible ecosystem of tools, libraries and community resources that lets researchers push the state-of-the-art in ML and developers easily build and deploy ML powered applications.
Arduino Projects: Sun and Power Trackers
LibreOffice and More
Proprietary Software and Microsoft Proxies
Videos: Steam Deck, LinuxFX, Brave Beta on Debian 11, and Destination Linux 279
